Moscow’s 2019 Startup Village rewards innovation

The seventh edition of Moscow’s open-air technology festival and conference, Startup Village, took place at the Russian capital’s Skolkovo Innovation Centre in May, aimed at fostering international collaborations and helping tech startups to find partners among large corporations and state institutions.

This year’s event moved to a new venue on the same premises, spread over a much larger area than before. It drew in 4,500 startups and about 1,000 investors from 85 countries.

“Startup Village is a living environment that generates new relationships and partnerships across all the business community,” said Viktor Vekselberg, chairman of the board of the Skolkovo Foundation, which manages the innovation centre, said at the opening ceremony.

At the heart of the event was a contest for ideas and companies, with the winners receiving cash awards of between RUB1m ($15,000) and RUB5m ($76,000).

The winning ideas and companies’ products ranged from biotech to construction to social media monitoring, all of them making use of cutting-edge technologies.

According to the event’s organisers, the contest aims to reflect current tech trends, as well as showcase products that could be in demand from various sectors of the economy.

“We announce nominations in the contest, knowing that there is certain demand for solutions in the areas we choose as categories,” Oleg Mosyazh, deputy general director of Skolkovo Forum, the innovation centre’s event division, told Computer Weekly.

“Out of the six winners, two based their solutions on virtual reality or augmented reality technologies, and four companies use big data.”

According to Mosyazh, the increasing international presence at the conference – first noticed at last year’s event – continued this year.

“This year, about 1,000 attendees came from foreign countries, including speakers, investors, representatives of startups and corporations,” he said, adding that the largest delegations were from Italy, Korea and Kazakhstan, followed by China, the US, Germany, Japan, Israel and Finland.

During the event, agreements were signed between the Skolkovo Foundation, the Italian Trade Agency and the Italian Confederation for the Promotion of Artisans and Small Businesses to exchange expertise and promote innovations.

Italy is Russia’s major business partner in Europe and, despite international sanctions imposed on Russia over the annexation of Crimea and support for rebels in east Ukraine, Russia has been able to step up its exports to Italy.

Bridging startups and large corporations Another trend that the event’s organisers said has continued over recent years is increased interest from larger corporations in technology developed by startups. “For at least a couple of years, we have been seeing increased interest from larger corporations,” said Mosyazh. “Whereas previously, mostly independent accelerators, such as 500 Startups or Y Combinator, helped startups to grow, today the corporate sector plays a much bigger role. “Interest in solutions offered by startups has traditionally come from such industries as fintech, retail and telecoms, but, most recently, manufacturing companies have expressed substantial interest. Another sector that has begun to show interest is construction and development.”