Innovation drives Nominet to cyber security

Faced with falling market demand as organisations switch focus from having their own websites to connecting to customers via social media, the 20-year-old .uk domain registry Nominet used a three-pronged approach to innovation.

“The model, adapted from one developed by Silicon Valley’s Singularity University advocates optimising, augmenting and mutating innovation simultaneously,” Russell Haworth, CEO of Nominet told the Leaders in Tech Summit during London Tech Week.

“Innovation with product development is tremendously important, but 19 out of 20 product innovations fail, or only 5% succeed,” he said, adding that while product innovation has always been challenging, it is even more challenging now than it was 20 years ago because of the rapid pace of technological change.

“There is a lot of media attention paid to tech startups, but that is not the whole picture because there are lots of legacy and established businesses that can, do and must innovate,” said Haworth. “While innovation is important to early-stage businesses, it is absolutely necessary for larger legacy businesses.”

However, he said many established business make the mistake of taking a “fairly homogenous approach” to innovation. “Instead, we focused on optimising, augmenting and mutating innovation. And while each of these on its own is difficult, they have to be done in parallel. And to do that with the same degree of effort, we discovered requires a different set of skills.”

Reflecting on Nominet’s history, Haworth said the organisation had been established to run the .uk domain names and to keep the domain safe and secure, but the organisation has since become part of the UK’s critical national infrastructure.

“We provide invisible networks that allow people to connect from a .uk domain to a website, so while we are always in the background, we are important to the UK’s internet infrastructure, processing billions of DNS [domain name system] queries for 30 million .uk domains every day,” he said.