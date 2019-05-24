iconimage - stock.adobe.com
NHS Digital launches GP IT Futures tender
New framework aims to simplify IT provision for surgeries and create a competitive systems marketplace for primary care
NHS Digital has issued a £500m tender for suppliers to deliver under its new IT systems framework for primary care, GP IT Futures.
The new framework will replace the current GP System of Choice (GPSoC), aiming to create a competitive market for IT systems aimed at surgeries.
The outgoing GPSoC features only four suppliers – INPS, Microtest, Emis
Speaking at the King’s Fund
Under the new framework – to be enforced from January under an “iterative process” – providers will need to follow standards around interoperability and data access.
Hancock said patient data should be hosted in the cloud and accessible across the health system, “just as it is possible to get emails from any device”.
“Sick patients should not have to explain ‘why are you here?’ for the umpteenth time every time they meet a new clinician, or cart round bulging folders of notes from appointment to appointment,” he said.
The All systems GP manifesto launched by the Royal College of GPs earlier this month estimates that up to 80% of GP practices could be using outdated systems that are incompatible with Hancock’s digital ambitions.
The manifesto called for an IT overhaul at GP practices, with digitally enabled, connected premises with interoperable systems, and access to a single electronic patient records platform.
Also on 24 May, Hancock announced the roll-out of
