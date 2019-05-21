UC Expo 2019: Experts talk up future tech in unified communications

In the future, artificial intelligence (AI) will become a greater part of an enterprise’s unified communications (UC) infrastructure, but for all the talk of innovation at this year’s UC Expo, there are some who question whether this technology, and others beside, will ever make it out of a supplier’s demo lab and be used for real within organisations.

It seems that, in a bid to steer clear of the hype surrounding AI, many suppliers are starting to hit the thesaurus and come up with terms that sound a bit like it, but don’t say so outright – this is possibly a wise strategy.

In a keynote speech to kick off the conference, Amy Chang, senior vice-president of Cisco’s collaboration technology group, talked up the concept of “cognitive collaboration”. Chang was keen to point out that what Cisco was offering was not some kind of vapourware years off into the horizon, but something customers could use today.

In a demo, Chang showed how this cognitive collaboration worked. The example was given where, in a meeting, participants would have access to all the relevant information about others attending at their fingertips. Not only would you be able to see their name and job title, but technology would intelligently scour the internet to collate info on attendees and present it in a digestible format – rather like a souped-up cross between LinkedIn and creepy stalking.

“What we created was a super scale data ingestion engine, which every nanosecond of the day is on the hunt for anything about a person or company,” said Chang.

So good is this technology that Chang reckons that if a person has a common name, such as Amy, it will present data on the right Amy with about 97% accuracy. This should make for shorter meetings, presumably, as a lot of small talk is ejected.