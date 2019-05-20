Lloyds Bank creates 500 IT roles in Scotland

Lloyds Banking Group is creating a technology hub in Edinburgh that will create jobs for 500 software engineers.

The tech hub, part of the bank’s £3bn digital transformation, will support Lloyds’ ambition to use the latest digital technologies to serve its customers

“We are working with the industry to strengthen our tech-based talent pool in Scotland, which will not only benefit customers of Lloyds Banking Group, but support the development of technology, skills and talent in the fastest-growing digital economy outside London,” said Philip Grant, chair of Lloyds’ Scottish executive committee.

Lloyds wants to transform services for its Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Scottish Widows customers, to give them Google-like experiences. “People’s expectations are rising rapidly as they want the same experience they’re used to with established digital brands,” said Grant. “In our tech labs, we are designing what customers will need in the future, making products and services that can adapt to their lives and making it easier for them to connect with their finances.”

Derek Mackay, finance and economy secretary in the Scottish government, said Edinburgh is fast becoming one of the UK’s most competitive tech hubs. “Lloyds’ investment will be a major boost towards growing the workforce of the future in Scotland, helping to create a more dynamic and innovative side to its thriving financial sector,” he said.

Lloyds Bank has also launched an internal training course in coding for staff, and is an active supporter and host of Women Who Code and WomenHack.

Read more about changing IT roles at banks Lloyds Banking Group has axed 450 jobs to create 255 digital-focused roles as it adapts to changes in customer banking habits.

Banks across Europe cut jobs and close thousands of branches as IT shakes the industry.

The Co-operative Bank is looking for talent to support its digital strategy and previous banking and IT experience is not a necessity.

Lloyds is not the only bank that is changing the type of people it recruits with a focus on those that can support its fintech (financial technology) ambitions.

Earlier this month, Co-operative Bank announced a raft of new jobs to support the online and digital services it is developing for customer services.

The bank said the new IT and digital jobs will be based at its north-west England operations in Manchester. Previous banking and IT experience is not a necessity for the roles, it said.