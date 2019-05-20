Nutanix takes aim at making multi-cloud simple

It may have made its name in hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), but as Nutanix turns 10 years old, it is now focused on delivering technology to support new computing consumption models.

In February, analyst IDC’s worldwide semiannual public cloud services and infrastructure guide forecast that the public cloud services market will reach $210bn in 2019, an increase of 23.8% over 2018.

At the same time, many organisations are finding that not all workloads can be moved to the public cloud – there will always be workloads that need to remain on-premise, either due to data regulations or because the workload cannot be run cost-effectively in the cloud.

Speaking at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo in Dubai, Santhosh Rao, senior director analyst at Gartner, said: “Hybrid IT will be the standard in 2019. Hybrid architectures will become the footprints that enable organisations to extend beyond their datacentres and into cloud services across multiple platforms.”

To complicate matters further, while most organisations use a single public cloud provider to run workloads, Rao estimated that 30% would likely diversify a portion of their application portfolio on a secondary provider.

This suggests that IT infrastructure is likely to involve on-premise as well as cloud workloads running on services from multiple public cloud providers (multi-cloud) in the future. This is an area of IT infrastructure that Nutanix is starting to build technology for.

The Nutanix multi-cloud play Nutanix claims it is preparing for the multi-cloud, hybrid direction enterprise IT infrastructure is heading. Its stated ambition is to make IT infrastructure invisible, such that IT administers gain the flexibility to deploy workloads on-premise or on whatever public cloud they choose based on business requirements. In his opening keynote at the company’s .Next 2019 annual conference, Dheeraj Pandey, Nutanix founder, chairman and CEO, said: “Our goal is to make it simple such that even application admins can configure geeky things.” Over the 10 years since it was founded, Nutanix has shifted its focus from primarily pushing Supermicro server appliances for running its HCI software to becoming more software-focused based on its AOS operating system and AHV hypervisor. The initial selling point for HCI was to give IT departments the ability to buy a single box with combined storage and processing power, which could be scaled simply through the purchase of additional nodes. But Pandey argues that, in the enterprise, IT departments want software rather than hardware. “AOS becomes a platform on which we can deliver more services,” he said. In Pandey’s vision, Nutanix provides a scale-out architecture that sits in the middle of an enterprise’s computing infrastructure. Sunil Potti, chief product and development officer at Nutanix, said: “The multi-cloud world is the new reality for IT – it’s no longer up for debate. Customers need solutions that can bring together the full mix of public, private and edge clouds that will soon make up their critical infrastructure, without drowning them in needless complexity and unchecked costs. “By continuing to add new capabilities to our portfolio, we’re giving customers the freedom to deliver their applications and data from the cloud that makes the most sense for their business.” Potti said IT infrastructure needs to be invisible. In Nutanix’s vision, this invisible infrastructure spans on-premise datacentres and public clouds. “We want to cover as many workloads as we can and maximise value to deliver cloud experience for our customers,” Potti added.