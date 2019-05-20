OpenStack Foundation urges enterprises to embrace open, collaborative tech development

Enterprises should let go of the idea that technology produced in closed, non-collaborative development environments will secure them a long-term competitive edge over their rivals, claims OpenStack Foundation chief executive Jonathan Bryce.

Speaking at the inaugural Open Infrastructure Summit in Denver, Colorado, Bryce said any competitive advantage that organisations may gain from working in such a way is likely to be short-lived and unsustainable.

“Technology is not a sustainable long-term advantage… [because] there is always somebody who is going to copy you, catch you and surpass you, and if you are trying to build technology that creates that long-term, sustainable advantage, it’s really an impossible task and you have to constantly be on this hamster wheel,” he said.

Instead, organisations should be looking to embrace a culture of open and shared innovation, he said, and – in doing so – free themselves from the “burden” of trying to build everything they need themselves in house.

This is particularly as the technology problem they are trying to solve in-house may not necessarily be unique to that organisation or even the industry they operate in, and – through collaboration and embracing open source development techniques – they can cut down on duplication of effort.

“If you accept that is where your long-term [competitive] advantage is going to come from, then you realise you shouldn’t take on the burden of trying to build all the technology you need yourself – then you get to open source,” added Bryce.

“The way we work in this community it that open source is not about marketing… it’s not a business model; it’s really an innovation philosophy and it’s a philosophy of innovation that is about shared innovation.”

It is through embracing this concept that enterprises stand a better chance of carving out a niche for themselves, and – in turn – a sustainable, long-term competitive advantage.

“This goes back to ‘don’t rely on technology alone as a differentiator’. [Instead] you combine the technology with services, with other tools, you make vertical [implementations] and these are things we’ve seen become successful business models in the open source world,” said Bryce.