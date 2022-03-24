Why you need soft skills to excel in your tech career

Popular culture encourages us to believe you’ve either got soft skills, or you’ve not. It also stereotypes those in tech as inept with people and incapable of being otherwise. Ideas like these are both untrue and insidious.

“Soft” skills are the capabilities required to work effectively with others. They include listening, influencing, managing and leading. The adjective “soft” implies they’re wishy-washy and nebulous.

By contrast, “hard” skills, which are required to work with technology, seem rigorous, tangible and therefore admirable. These old-fashioned mindsets and prejudices contribute to keeping technology functions marginalised in organisations and away from their proper place at the top table.

While hard skills are undeniably vital when working in technology, stellar tech careers are built on sophisticated soft skills.

Increasingly, technology is – or should be – at the heart of business transformation. If you want to play your proper part in that, not merely have it done to you, hard skills are not sufficient.

All too often, technology professionals find that they’re the only person in the room who truly gets the technological implications of what is being discussed, but fail to land their message. This is not the fault of those (not) hearing the message. The onus is on the messenger to deploy soft skills sufficiently dextrously to influence business transformation and decision-making.

The happy truth is that, with the appropriate approach, sophisticated soft skills are eminently learnable, and deliver spectacular return on investment. A national-level chief technology officer who rose to a global role with a major tech company credits his success to his soft skills, particularly what he calls “empathetic listening”. He continues to work on that to this day. Here’s why.