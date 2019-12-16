Top 10 storage deployment stories of 2019

Deployments reported on ComputerWeekly.com in 2019 reflect the key trends in storage.

A big theme is a move away from traditional SAN and NAS architectures.

In particular this is toward hyper-converged infrastructure (such as at Cranfield and Figeac Aero), which sees servers, storage and virtualisation hypervisors bundled together into nodes that can be built into scale-out clusters.

There’s also a certain prominence achieved by object storage (including at the National Library of Scotland and Leicester university). This is a relative newcomer to enterprise storage but one that’s well-suited to large stores of unstructured data.

Object storage is also “stateless”, which suits web applications and also allows customers to break free of the traditional SAN’s LUN-based configurations.

Finally, we see customers getting more out of their storage by deploying point performance solutions, such as at airline Hop, tackling virtual machine performance issues at Curo, and cutting storage costs in half at Northwestern University by classifying data and migrating it to less costly media.

Here are ComputerWeekly.com’s top 10 storage deployment stories for 2019.