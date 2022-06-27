Secure everything, not just the weakest link

Security professionals recognise that the weakest link is the one most likely to be compromised by a hacker. But an organisation’s security model should not fall apart just because a part of the business, or a business partner, has weak security.

Tim Holman, CEO at 2-sec, says the term “secure as the weakest link” implies that all parts of the business and everything that links each part together are on an equal footing and trust level to everything else. But this idea of securing the weakest link is not working.

A survey conducted by the UK government recently reported that a lack of visibility in supply chains is one of the biggest barriers to effective supplier cyber risk management.

Meanwhile, a study from ISACA found that many cyber security professionals are concerned about the security of their organisation’s supply chain. Two-thirds (66%) of respondents are worried about poor information security practices by suppliers.

While business drives greater levels of technical development, security can sometimes be an afterthought, warns Mike Gillespie, vice-president of the C3i Centre for Strategic Cyberspace and Security Science (CSCSS).

“Experience has taught me that when organisations head for technology to solve a range of issues, as well they should, they do not funnel anywhere near enough resource into protecting themselves from unintended consequences, or from the poorly informed users of this technology, in many cases not even training the users on the basic usage of it, let alone the safe and secure usage of it,” he says.

Over the past few weeks, GitHub revealed that the login details of about 100,000 accounts of a third-party developer service called npm were stolen using compromised OAuth user tokens originating from two separate third-party integrators.

When looking at the security of links between a company and its business partners, BCS volunteer Petra Wenham says: “We must include the company’s IT in that statement and the security of a partner’s IT system.”

Junade Ali, a technologist with an interest in software engineering management and computer security, points to the OAuth vulnerability as an example of the risks organisations face across their supply chains when they connect or make use of third-party systems.

“In the recent past, I’ve worked on changing practices across the industry when it comes to password security,” he says. “I developed the anonymity models used by Have I Been Pwned, the developer tooling needed to improve password security practices and published scientific studies used to change the industry understanding of the best practice.”

What Ali learned was that the reuse of compromised credentials from one low-value website (say, a pizza restaurant) often cascades to compromising someone’s online banking. He adds: “The message here is clear – security isn’t purely within our fiefdom and we depend on others to keep our data safe.”

Collaboration and automation However, as Martin Tyley, head of cyber at KPMG UK, notes, budgets very rarely cover supply chain risk. He says business and IT leaders need to accept that their organisations will operate with some level of risk, and this is very hard to balance. “Retailers and utilities have an acceptable level of loss,” he says. “What is your tolerance for losing a customer record?” “Being honest with suppliers about security needs and expectations during the initial stages of procurement, and encouraging them to do the same, will help build stronger relationships and strengthen security” Francesca Williamson, Information Security Forum Tyley says organisations need to combine forces across their supply chain with collective interest to understand better what each partner can do to improve supply chain resilience. This, he says, involves all organisations in the supply chain being in a position where they are prepared to share risks with other partners in the supply chain, enabling those business partners to compensate for potential weaknesses in a way that hardens security across the supply chain for everyone. “Being honest with suppliers about security needs and expectations during the initial stages of procurement, and encouraging them to do the same, will help build stronger relationships and strengthen security,” says Francesca Williamson, an analyst at Information Security Forum. She urges IT security chiefs and those responsible for the security of the supply chain to establish a security baseline that incorporates security requirements in the contract. This, she says, will help to establish a precedent for the entirety of the supply chain lifecycle.