Satellite firm SES saves millions with cloud project management tools

Luxembourg-based SES was there at the start of Europe’s satellite communication boom. In 1988, Rupert Murdoch’s Sky TV was the first major private broadcaster to sign up to its Astra satellite, launched later in the year.

Since then, the industry has grown so rapidly that its enterprise software has struggled to keep up.

SES distributes more than 8,200 digital TV channels to more than 355 million homes worldwide via its network, as well as providing telecoms and data services. Managing new projects became inefficient using a patchwork of software tools. Investment in a cloud-based enterprise system has seen the firm save millions of dollars.

“We were using Microsoft Project, which was a pretty static way of producing Gantt charts which you could put into PowerPoint and Excel. We were then emailing plans around the company in this way. It wasn’t very efficient,” says Richard Vella, head of programme management at SES.

He says the company needed software which produced dashboard based on live data. It wanted a cloud-based system that could serve mobile apps and tailor reporting according to different managerial roles.

Vella and his team opted for Precursive, a project management application hosted on the Salesforce cloud platform.

SES was already running its customer relationship management (CRM) system on Salesforce, and it wanted tight integration with that system to allow continuity of data and workflow from sales into project management.

“We have a lead-to-order process, where a lead comes in and it’s turned into an opportunity, and the sales team developed that. Once it’s got about 75% probability that it’s going to be won, it turns into a project and we start developing it from there to the orders fulfilment process,” Vella says.

As part of the Precursive system, SES passes projects through “gates” which control the progress of each phase, including kick-off, pre-implementation, implementation and acceptance. Once a project is accepted by the customer, it is handed over to customer service and billing.

Controlling finances Vital to the value of the new software to the business was its ability to control costs. Such is the global scale of the business, and the range of skills and materials required, predicting and controlling costs for each project can be difficult, but it is necessary if SES is to maintain margins on each contract it wins. “People need to assign beams on satellites and to configure the satellites. We need to manage the supply chain: we have warehouses in Virginia, from which we ship it around the world. We need to understand customs costs. We need to include engineers’ daily rates and expenses,” says Vella. We needed a tool that could automatically generate this kind of data and flow it into the system so that the project team can manage the budgets and the revenue and control the P&L [profit and loss].” Although SES also uses SAP financial software for its accounting, it was not useful for project management because the true cost would only be known after contractors and suppliers had invoiced for work – typically creating a three-month lag in understanding of costs. For ongoing projects, it is difficult for project managers to keep a control on costs if their information is not up to date. As well as financials, SES also uses SAP for supply chain management. It harnesses Microsoft’s Power BI for analytics and collaboration tools Confluence and Quip. Read more about project management tools FinancialForce project management tool boosts Lexmark’s ECM services.

How to wield the tools of AI in Agile project management. Vella says Procursive was able to work flexibly and mould the solution to meet the business requirements. “I had a very good feeling, when discussing our requirements, that they listened, as opposed to other companies which try to dictate what we should have and sell a product around that,” he adds. “We had a vision of how we wanted it to work. They listened, and said the product wouldn’t do all the things that we wanted to do, but it had the capability of doing it. So we worked together over three months, and we were able to build the additional features that we needed for our business and our environment.” The project has been a huge success, potentially saving the company tens of millions of dollars, according to Vella. Although it is difficult to put an exact figure on the saving, any delay to the project can be extremely costly as the loss of revenue from satellite capacity could far exceed project costs. Historically, losses of this kind could reach around $100m, although some of that could be down to client delays. In the most recent year’s figures, since Precursive as introduced, these losses have been cut to $35m, Vella says. “Over the past 12 to 18 months, using the tools, being able to manage the field engineers, and getting the people to do tasks at the right time has brought that lost revenue right down,” he says.