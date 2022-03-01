Retailers get business-critical IT and data management in order

According to Karl Haller, global leader for IBM Consulting’s Consumer Center of Competency, it is important to remember that despite the buzz around digital in retail in recent times, “the industry is still in the early stages of full digital transformation”.

Talking in January following consumer research from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) and US trade body the National Retail Federation (NRF) which showed that shoppers are as demanding as ever on retailers, Haller advised the sector to speed up its evolution.

“AI [artificial intelligence] and hybrid cloud, along with intelligent workflows and other ‘next-gen’ capabilities, should move beyond the pilot stages and become deeply embedded into retailers’ operations to help obtain the agility needed to run a successful business,” he says.

“These capabilities can be essential to improving self-service options, enabling store associates to play more strategic roles, deploying hyper-localised assortments at scale, operating a multi-speed supply chain, and delivering on ESG [environmental, social and governance] commitments.”

The IBV-NRF research suggested that 58% of consumers have used self-service, half have used order online but collect in store services, and 47% have used mobile contactless payment – elements representing the future of how retailers must serve customers.

From the 19,000-plus people surveyed, 27% reported hybrid shopping as their method of choice – meaning they use both store and online for their shopping – and the Gen Z consumers surveyed were most likely to be “hybrid shoppers” compared with other age groups. Sustainability-driven purchasing and conscious consumerism are also gaining ground, according to the survey.

“Retailers can improve hybrid shopping by integrating their digital and physical operating platforms to help deliver an experience that leverages the strengths of each,” says Haller.

“Retailers should also understand which touchpoints are most important to which customers, and be prepared to make near-real-time changes as their needs shift. This requires robust customer data platforms designed to collect and analyse information from internal and external sources to help them run the business at a more localised and individualised level.”

Well, retailers are addressing the situation, with some partnerships aimed at supporting these goals announced in recent weeks, showing that the industry continues to embed additional tech and expertise to carry on its required transformation.

‘Highly automated processes’ Sports goods retailer Decathlon has started working with Aiven, a company that describes itself as combining the best open source streaming and data management technologies with cloud infrastructure. The aim is to accelerate the retailer’s transition to the cloud and a microservices model by providing database-as-a-service (DBaaS) support. Decathlon says it chose Aiven to turn its open source data management technologies into a highly resilient platform configured for DevOps. Jérôme Dubreuil, Decathlon chief digital officer, says: “Standing out in an increasingly competitive retail sector requires developing an IT environment based on cutting-edge, cloud-native technology and highly automated processes. “At Decathlon, service and technology innovation is rooted in our daily activities. It is why we form alliances with strong, multicloud partners like Aiven, providing DBaaS as the technological and operational linchpin of our cloud platform engineering global strategy.” Read more about technology in the retail sector Keeping staff engaged, motivated, connected and content is no easy task for retailers, but the industry is exploring new tools and techniques to improve the workplace.

Gap and Reiss are set to utilise Next’s end-to-end e-commerce service, Total Platform, in 2022, as more retailers carve out a future as part tech company. Aiven says it will turn open source data technologies such as Kafka, PostgreSQL, MySQL, OpenSearch, InfluxDB and Redis into what the two companies hope will be easily consumable, highly available and scalable data solutions. Pierre Hilbert, database product owner at Decathlon, says the partnership enables the retailer to rely on third-party expertise for some applications, particularly databases, while allowing it to put more effort into the user experience (UX) for the benefit of customers. “This work is carried out by our multidisciplinary Decathlon teams – architecture, security, performance, integration – and our developers,” he adds. Via the Decathlon Technology branch, Decathlon has been able to accelerate its digital transformation in recent years, tackling some of the new technological challenges and consumption patterns that the IBV-NRF research highlights, and of which IBM’s Haller speaks. Decathlon’s tech arm has more than 3,000 engineers in over 50 countries, and their work covers developing tools, systems and experiences focused on helping the business drive a better UX for customers. And this month the retailer will have a new leader, with Barbara Martin Coppola arriving as CEO to take over from Michel Aballea, who has held the top job for seven years. Coppola comes with a strong digital and business background, having held senior roles at Ikea, Google, YouTube and Samsung, perhaps pointing the way to further tech development and investment in the months ahead.