Nautilus Data Technologies CEO on building waterborne datacentres in the name of sustainability

Waterborne datacentre operator Nautilus Data Technologies has a simple, yet ambitious, mission objective: to build the world’s most sustainable server farms.

Unlike many other datacentre operators, the firm’s definition of sustainability is not just limited to the energy consumption habits of its facilities or how much carbon emissions they generate. Its take on sustainability extends to minimising the amount of water its sites use to keep their facilities cool, and the amount of physical space they take up.

“The goal here is to reconceive the datacentre off a white piece of paper to meet the new requirements for high-performance computing [HPC], to be able to deliver the most energy-efficient outcome, and to be fully sustainable – not just on power, but where the consumption of water, chemicals, refrigerants are concerned too,” says James Connaughton, CEO of Nautilus Data Technologies.

Nautilus was founded in 2013 and is staffed by a mix of datacentre industry veterans and individuals with backgrounds in working with large-scale, industrial systems that generate large amounts of heat. They are collectively intent on challenging the status quo about how server farms are run.

“We really are datacentre 2.0 in that we are going to move the datacentre industry from [relying on] forced chilled air systems to water cooling,” says Connaughton. “What we’ve done is figure out how to engineer, architect and adapt into the datacentre environment really well proven methods of cooling that are used by all other sectors that generate heat.”

The fact that these methods are widely used by other sectors, and have been for many years, should help to overcome the risk-averseness that datacentre industry types often have about tapping into technology providers that favour different approaches to dealing with common server farm issues.

“The chip designers and the server manufacturers want to create faster, hotter machines, and infrastructure people are still grossly limited in their ability to service that,” says Connaughton.

“In five to 10 years, HPC is just going to be computing, if we can get it all water-cooled” James Connaughton, Nautilus Data Technologies

“The datacentre infrastructure people have to deliver five nines of reliability, and they want to stick to what they know and what works [to achieve that], but what they don’t know is that every other sector, like the power generation sector, also has equally high standards of reliability and they’ve been water cooling for a century.”

The shipping, industrial manufacturing and petrochemical production industries have also relied on water-based cooling methods within their operations for years, and it is time the datacentre industry grew to appreciate that, he adds.

“All these sectors depend on very high-performing, super-resilient, ultra-reliable water cooling systems, but this very conservative tech sector is actually not at all aware that even more resilient, more durable, more easily maintainable systems are available to undergird their conservatism,” says Connaughton.

“We are bringing the skillset of the other sectors into the datacentre space, and we are bringing the skillset of the datacentre providers into the industrial cooling space.”

Liquid cooling in HPC environments The way Connaughton tells it, the most energy-efficient way to run an HPC datacentre is to use liquid-based cooling methods, such as the one Nautilus is championing. “Our theory is that in five to 10 years, high-performance computing is just going to be computing, if we can get it all water-cooled,” he says. Nautilus’s take on liquid-based cooling relies on a closed-loop system containing cold water, which is used to moderate the temperature of the server racks running inside its facilities. “As servers become more powerful, they consume more energy and they run hotter, and there is a ceiling right now on how effective air chilling is and that ceiling is around 17-20kW per rack,” says Connaughton. “But there are these new servers emerging, like the new Nvidia servers, they run at 30-35kW a rack and ultimately 60kW per rack, and air conditioning is terrible in that setup, whereas water cooling can handle up to over 100kW [of compute power]. “This actually makes the computing itself dramatically more efficient. So we can enable dramatically more energy-efficient computing.” And this is important, because these types of HPC servers are going to be the ones responsible for hosting the artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads needed to inform decisions about sustainability across the globe, says Connaughton. “By supporting high-performance computing along with software, that will inform all other industrial and governmental processes globally and drive them to even larger levels of efficiency and sustainability,” he adds. “This is a virtuous circle that we have not had access to before as a global society. And all of it depends on a naturally cold water molecule withdrawing heat from these very important and valuable machines.”

Floating server farms The first and only datacentre the firm currently has in operation is a 7MW facility that went live in April 2021, and is sited on a barge in the US, within a Homeland Security port in Stockton, California. Nautilus’s barge-based datacentres are “mega modular” and capable of being transported all around the world, which could also help hyperscale cloud and internet firms that are struggling to meet the demand for compute capacity in developing countries, says Connaughton. “There is very limited datacentre development in all the emerging markets because it’s tough to put up these big, complicated water- and energy-consuming datacentres in emerging markets. It’s just hard to do and we are going to make it easy.” Water is channelled into the barge and travels around the hardware contained within it, via the closed-loop system, before being ejected back into the water surrounding the vessel. It is a novel design, says Connaughton, with the water on which the datacentre is floating also providing a natural heat sink for the facility, which helps the Stockton site maintain a consistent power usage effectiveness (PUE) score of 1.15 throughout the year, whatever the weather. To put this figure into context, Google – which, similarly, claims to run some of the greenest datacentres in the world – currently reports to have an average trailing 12-month PUE score of 1.10 across its entire server farm portfolio. Nautilus’s 7MW barge-based datacentre in Stockton, California With respect to other operators’ PUE scores, the amount of energy used to bring water into their datacentres for cooling purposes is not commonly factored into these calculations, says Connaughton. “PUE is an incomplete measure because it does not account for the energy that is used to pull the water in from a freshwater source or the energy used to treat that freshwater to drinking water standard, or the energy used to deliver that water to the datacentre, as well as the energy used to take the wastewater [generated by this activity] and pump it back out into a water body,” he says. “So there’s a big block of energy that’s unaccounted for in PUE, but all the water consumed is unaccounted for. The dirty little secret of datacentres is almost all of them consume water to accomplish mechanical chilling, which is nuts.” Particularly as many of the countries where these energy- and water-hungry datacentres are sited are experiencing droughts and drinking water shortages, he points out. “California is going through a horrific drought and in Chennai in India they’re rationing drinking water to their people,” he says. “It makes absolutely no sense, given what we now know, for any datacentre to ever take another sip of drinking water again.”