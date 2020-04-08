Multicloud storage 101: Pros, cons, pitfalls and strategies

Enterprises need to ensure their operations can continue no matter what. For decades, organisations have used redundancy to ensure they don’t have to rely on one single provider. This principle continues to hold for the cloud.

Here, enterprises can use multicloud storage to get the best of all worlds, and to exploit the opportunities that come from multiple cloud setups.

As the name suggests, multicloud storage is a way for companies to use multiple clouds to store their data. While that definition is simple to grasp, there is a hidden complexity within it as enterprises have to deploy processes to distribute and manage the data across numerous clouds.

The clouds in question can be all public, all private, or, more likely, a mixture of both.

An enterprise may use different cloud providers for different areas of their business, such as infrastructure, software or data, for example. Users can store data across separate providers while having the benefits of each one separately, as well as the benefits of having everything connected.

As far as the end user is concerned, it shouldn’t matter where the data is stored. They do not have to know if it is a local file, an Amazon S3 object or an Azure Blob. Neither should they need to be aware of how processes such as authentication, single sign-on, policy enforcement, and search are conducted.

The same goes for cloud-based applications. These should be able to access data regardless of whether the data is stored in the same or another public cloud or on-premise. The same argument can be made for on-premise applications.

Undoubtedly, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the leader in cloud infrastructure services with an enormous 47% market share in 2018, according to Gartner. But Microsoft and Alibaba have been progressively eating away at this lead.

Microsoft Azure has grown its share as risk-averse late adopters migrate IT systems to the cloud. Many traditional hardware suppliers also have offerings, such as HPE and Dell EMC.

Benefits and pitfalls of multicloud Multicloud storage has diverse benefits for businesses. Enterprises can pick and choose best-of-breed cloud services across public cloud providers, and allow data mobility to remove anxiety over supplier lock-in. It also can mitigate supplier risk. If one cloud provider suffers a region-wide outage, then another cloud provider may be still operational. This allows the customer’s business to continue, albeit at reduced rate while the first provider is down. But there are also a number of common difficulties that enterprises can experience when dealing with multicloud storage. The first one is to create a plan by accident rather than by design. If you don’t have a multicloud storage strategy, things will get messy quickly as individual decision-makers will choose cloud storage based on their own preferences rather than thinking about the requirements of the whole enterprise. This can mean the IT team not knowing where data is, who owns it or having any control over access controls and encryption policies. Just implementing multiple clouds by accident can lead to needlessly redundant storage management operations and poor data management where data is not properly backed up or protected. Speaking of management, enterprises should use common data management tools across multiple cloud storage services instead of ones that only work with a particular service. They should also understand each application’s performance, because failure to do so could result in spending more money on unnecessary storage. Multicloud storage security failures can also cost an enterprise in terms of finances and reputation. There needs to be a proper security strategy with policies and controls so that enterprises know what data exists, where, when and with what access controls.

Storage use cases Organisations can use multiple clouds to improve their storage infrastructures. There are a number of ways enterprises can do this: Backup and archiving: A key use of multicloud storage is for backup and archiving. This approach makes such a use case cheaper, more reliable and simpler. Data is replicated offsite (making it cheaper than tape storage) while retention periods and recovery points are improved. Resiliency: Having data storage in many locations can go a long way to mitigate the risks involved in storing data. An outage in one cloud storage service should not affect data stored elsewhere, for example. Compliance: More stringent data privacy rules now mean data has to be stored in a certain geography to meet regulatory requirements. This means most data can be stored in one country with one cloud storage service provider, but a subset of that data may need to be kept on another cloud in another country to comply with regulations in the region.