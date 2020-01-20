Industrial edge requires a focus on machines

Edge computing means that applications are written for devices, not people – so IT and operations must also recalibrate their relationship.

In 2018, McKinsey estimated that up to $500bn in value could be generated if industrial companies drove transformational change in their operations using digital technologies.

This transformational change is at the heart of Industry 4.0 and digital manufacturing and it is being powered by edge computing devices that use sensors to provide real-time feedback loops from machinery that they monitor and control.

The Industrial digital transformation report from Freeform Dynamics for Fujitsu notes that the challenge for the CIO and COO is that operational technology is no longer discrete. “The smart factories of Industry 4.0 are connected factories – their smart machinery is on the industrial internet of things, and they must communicate with the rest of your organisation and its supply chain – and potentially with the world beyond,” says the report.

“The same goes for your vehicle fleet, the medical devices around your hospital, your inventory management systems, and much more. All this distributed yet intrinsically connected technology gives your IT network yet another edge: after the office edge and the mobile edge comes the industrial edge.”

But this edge is very different from the office and mobile computing edges, where IT provided employees with PC desktop and laptop devices, desktop applications and smartphones. Satyam Vaghani, vice-president and general manager for internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) at Nutanix, says: “The rise of the edge will require a redistribution of the centre of gravity.”

Vaghani says this means there will be a major shift in computing paradigm from one that is mainly focused on delivering applications that are used by people, such as email, web browsing and social media, to applications that are predominantly machine-oriented. Such machine-to-machine interfacing enables the processing of sensor data and the use of AI and analytics techniques to convert raw data into business insights.

There are a number of architectural and technical concerns that must be addressed when looking to incorporate edge computing into IT. Nelson Petracek, chief technology officer at Tibco, recommends organisations that are looking to harness edge computing to begin by considering the capabilities of the device itself, such as its processor and installed memory, battery life and available storage. On the software side, edge computing considerations include the operating system, the reliability and performance of the connected network, and the need for the device to operate when not connected.

But Petracek believes businesses also need to think about both upload and download network speeds, system monitoring requirements, security, the location of the device in terms of its distance from the primary operations control centre, how software will be deployed and how upgrades will be performed.

“Maintenance and continuous improvement are interesting issues as we now have a situation where a [data] model is not necessarily deployed in a datacentre or in the cloud, but is potentially running on hundreds of thousands of devices,” he says. “That in itself presents an interesting problem. Organisations can, of course, containerise that logic and use different technologies to push logic out to the edge. However, one of the main issues – other than considerations around security – is how to make sure that if they do have to push out an update to 100,000 devices, they all receive it, and all update themselves.”

According to Petracek, rolling back an update that has been installed on 100,000 distributed devices is a very different challenge to rolling back software on a centralised cloud platform.

“In this scenario, organisations may decide to put transformation and simple streaming or rule logic at the edge,” he says. Some kind of gateway then acts as an intermediary, which handles the core functionality required by the edge computing application. Petracek says this means organisations no longer have to directly manage hundreds of thousands of endpoints; instead, they manage dozens of gateways.

Architecturally, says Petracek, at least some or all of the raw IoT information generated at the edge, and the results produced by the edge data model, need to be forwarded up to the cloud. “This ensures there is a complete understanding of what happened at the edge, as opposed to just a summary, and also enables the evaluation of the models to try to identify cases where the model is not performing correctly,” he says.

Petracek says it is important to determine whether model drift is occurring and whether the model is performing as accurately as it should be. One way this can be achieved is to run periodic snapshots where, every so often, the edge device sends more data to the cloud so that it can be recorded, and evaluated to check that the data model being run is still valid, he says.

Electrical power is another architectural consideration. Over the last decade, datacentre computing has become more energy efficient. Sue Daley, associate director, technology and innovation at TechUK, says: “The increased convergence of emerging technologies such as 5G and edge could represent a significant growth in what is effectively a new form of distributed IT.”