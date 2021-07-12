How software developers can create mobile apps securely and quickly

Mobile apps offer big opportunities for businesses in the digital age. According to research from Statista, international revenues from mobile apps will reach a staggering $935bn by 2023, up from $365bn in 2018.

However, the process of creating mobile apps is considerably different from the process of enterprise software development. For starters, mobile apps are usually cloud-native, designed for a range of different operating systems and devices, and dependent on Android and iOS back-end microservices.

At the same time, there is often pressure on software developers to create mobile apps securely and quickly. But how can they do these things while taking into account the unique requirements of mobile apps?

Today, mobile apps perform a significant role in businesses across all industries. But when they are left vulnerable to security issues and subsequently breached by cyber criminals, businesses can face major disruption to their everyday operations.

“The mobile app is no less important than any other component of your business, and harder-to-spot breaches to an app’s security could have a disastrous impact,” says Olexandr Leuschenko, head of mobile at Ciklum.

“The issue of security in mobile app development is often underrated, and engineering teams might rely on the standard levels of protection provided by Apple and Google. In reality, however, it is the developers’ responsibility to secure the applications they are building.”

Leuschenko’s view is that software developers should take steps to secure mobile apps at the beginning of their development. In particular, he recommends that developers integrate security assessments into the software development lifecycle, follow established security principles and use solutions with proven efficiency.

“As a minimum requirement, developers should follow the most straightforward security rules: obfuscate the code, disable JavaScript in web views unless explicitly required, don’t store sensitive information in plain text, and do not commit any sensitive information to the VCS [version control system],” he adds.

“Engineering teams might rely on the standard levels of protection provided by Apple and Google [but] it is the developers’ responsibility to secure the applications they are building” Olexandr Leuschenko, Ciklum

This view is backed by ESET security specialist Jake Moore, who says developers can prolong protection if they ensure app functions are secure in the early stages of development. But he admits that improving the security of mobile apps is difficult because of the sheer number of platforms and operating systems currently available.

Also, Moore points out that mobile app security can be problematic for developers because phone hardware ages rapidly. “Multifactor authentication, for example, is a simple way to help protect the account holders from rogue access across all platforms, regardless of device,” he says.

When creating mobile apps, developers should also implement safeguards for protecting user data, says Moore. “Data that is handled by the application needs to be stored in such a way that only authorised users are allowed access,” he adds. “Encryption helps with trying to reduce unauthorised access and can be designed into the app regardless of generation. Any data secured in the cloud requires robust protection, but is not defined by the app development.”

Moore says testing is another vital part of the mobile app development process, but warns that developers can struggle with this when dealing with multiple generations of hardware and operating systems. “Zero-trust security is also a solid security method whereby it assumes that nothing on a network is secure,” he says. “Therefore, only the least number of permissions are granted to a user or a machine, and only as needed, helping to protect itself.”

Responding to changing user needs Mobile app development requirements are drastically changing because of different user needs, according to Amit Sharma, a security engineer at Synopsys Software Integrity Group. “To react to the ever-changing mobile ecosystem – including hardware, platforms, operating systems, and so on – the development community is focused on native libraries that can be used to streamline their work,” he says. “Automation is key to meet the needs of the market. Native cloud technologies play a crucial role in providing feasibility to achieve this. Developers now have the luxury to simultaneously launch and test their apps on various platforms, providing greater scalability and reliability. What’s more, rapid software development and deployment is necessary.” If organisations are to ensure that security is integrated from the inception of mobile app development, Sharma says it is essential to educate the development community about secure coding guidelines and encourage developers to perform regular tests in all phases of the development process. “With the extensive use of third-party libraries in the mobile domain, there must be checks on the inherent risks of an application,” he says. “Regular scans checking for risks in third-party libraries and licence obligations is a must to be intact with the compliance procedures across platforms, operating systems, and so on.” Application programming interfaces (APIs) developed for back-end communication are another challenge to overcome and must be tested from a security perspective, says Sharma. “Using appropriate cryptographic mechanisms to keep data secure at rest as well as in transit should also be considered,” he says. “Reviewing permissions contributing to the idea of zero trust is a good way to move forward in the direction of developing secure apps. Being aware is being secure.”

Reducing the security burdens of mobile app development Supporting multiple operating system versions and devices is an arduous task facing app developers, admits Sean Wright, application security lead at Immersive Labs. However, he points out that newer mobile app development frameworks such as Cordova can ease this burden. “The framework ends up abstracting most of this difficulty,” he says. “This allows developers to essentially need to maintain only a single application in terms of source code. However, ensuring that this framework is kept up to date is vital for ensuring that the application is kept secure.” Wright notes how Android and iOS have come a long way in ensuring that developers create secure applications for their respective platforms. “A good example is TLS [transport layer security],” he says. “Later versions of both mobile operating systems handle most of the complexity, such as certificate validation, helping enable more secure apps.” Developing mobile apps securely doesn’t deviate significantly from web-based applications, says Wright. “You still need to follow best practices, such as encryption at rest and in transit, use appropriate libraries and frameworks where possible, and, importantly, ensure appropriate security testing is carried out on released versions of mobile applications,” he says. “There are, in fact, many similarities between mobile applications and modern web applications. The application interacts via APIs to obtain and process data used by the application.”