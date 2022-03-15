How data analytics drives wind turbine power generation

The UK used to rely on the oil and gas that lay beneath the North Sea. Now it increasingly harnesses the winds that blow over it, accelerating the use of data and specialist software to plan, operate and maintain the country’s rapidly growing fleet of offshore wind turbines.

In 2020, government figures showed that the UK obtained 4% of its power from the wind, 10 times as much as in 2010, as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions by shifting to renewable energy. Just over half was generated offshore, with that year seeing the opening of Hornsea One, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, consisting of 174 giant turbines 75 miles off the Yorkshire coast.

Its Danish operator, Ørsted, plans to open the even-bigger Hornsea Two this year, has consent to build a third farm and is planning a fourth. If all are built, they will cover nearly 800 square miles of the North Sea.

And there are plans for many more. In January, the Scottish government’s Crown Estate Scotland agency announced option agreements covering more than 2,800 square miles of sea, with total generating capacity two and half times that of all of the UK’s current offshore turbine fleet.

Growth in wind power looks likely to accelerate further, given soaring gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the UK government’s 8 March decision to phase out imports of Russian oil and gas this year.

UK-headquartered energy group BP, which has extracted oil and gas from the North Sea for more than half a century, was one of the successful ScotWind applicants. It plans to build turbines on a 330 square mile area, starting about 35 miles south-east of Aberdeen with German energy supplier EnBW.

Sophia Fannon-Howell, BP’s global data and analytics principal for sectors including wind, says data played a significant role in shaping the application, including its choice of location and the decision to use turbines fixed to the seabed, drawing on public and in-house data, including from oil and gas projects and shipping.

But although important for planning wind power, data comes into its own for maintenance. BP gathers real-time data from equipment including oil and gas production facilities and onshore wind turbines, recording more than a billion events each day.

“It’s so critical for us to use analytics in many ways, to run our operations as safely as we can and at the lowest cost that we can,” says Fannon-Howell. “To get the world to net zero quickly, we need to leverage all the data we can to drive down the cost of renewables.”

BP is rapidly expanding renewable energy production as part of its ambition to reduce its corporate carbon emissions to net zero – with the effect of remaining emissions cancelled out by offsetting – by 2050.

The company expects to draw on its oil and gas experience in setting up predictive maintenance for offshore wind turbines, including use of robots to gather data on the structural integrity of marine equipment and optimising maintenance logistics. It also owns Onyx Insight, a UK-based developer of condition monitoring systems (CMS) for wind turbines, through its BP Launchpad business accelerator.

“Sometimes the answer isn’t to do everything ourselves,” says Fannon-Howell. BP has installed Onyx’s ecoCMS equipment on 585 turbines in 10 onshore wind farms in the US, and the company reckons this saves nearly $4,800 (£3,600) per turbine each year.

Onyx, which helps to manage about 6,000 wind turbines in 20 countries, gathers a wide range of operational data with ecoCMS, which is analysed through predictive analytics that uses machine learning. It tracks vibrations from the nacelle – the unit that houses the generating equipment to which the rotor and blades are attached – as well as oil levels and data from third-party sensors.

“It’s all around planning maintenance more effectively,” says John Coultate, head of product development. “We detect failures in components more than 12 months in advance and we can monitor that failure progressing.”

Unplanned failures mean losing energy worth thousands of pounds a day while parts are ordered, delivered and installed, in some cases taking months. They can also cause wider damage – a failed bearing can wreck an entire gearbox, requiring a crane to replace and costing hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Accurate predictions can also allow engineers to replace a set of soon-to-fail parts in one visit, which is particularly important at sea, where the company says jack-up vessels needed to replace major components can cost about £100,000 a day.

Coultate says most new turbines have built-in CMSs, so the company is adding the ability to monitor more components, last year including the pitch bearings that join the hub to the blades. Some issues can be detected by joining up several data sources, with one customer planning its maintenance of turbine hydraulic systems with a neural net-based analysis of data from a range of components and vibrations.

“That enables us to give them a list of turbines they should be looking at, rather than going to every one every six months,” says Toby Rogers, head of software.

Digital twin models There are ways to take such monitoring further. Consultancy Capgemini creates digital twin models of turbines for its clients, three-dimensional visualisations that can be used with virtual reality headsets as well as screens. They enable users to virtually break open the turbine to see individual components, explore issues and predict future failures. “The biggest benefit is not wasting the time of your engineers to go to a site just to do a standard inspection,” says Graham Upton, chief architect of intelligent industry at Capgemini. “You might have a standard maintenance regime that might be too onerous – you’re going in too often and wasting money. This way, it might say you’ve got a developing problem, you need to go and look at it before it fails.” This can cut at least a quarter off maintenance costs, although some checks, such for corrosion, still have to be done on-site, says Upton. Capgemini has built digital twin maintenance services for other industries, including for an Airbus A350 wing factory in Spain. Upton says there is also potential for it to be used in decommissioning nuclear power plants and monitoring railway networks, where models of infrastructure such as tunnels could be updated regularly with cameras fitted to trains. Remote monitoring can be retrofitted to existing turbines, helping them to stay in use. Fine Energy, a Birmingham-based company that operates and maintains turbines, has developed a bolt-on monitoring system, Osmium, with support from the UK government’s Digital Catapult innovation agency. This resulted from the company taking on maintenance of 14 turbines in Scotland and Italy that lacked remote monitoring options, leading it to develop its own Linux-based hardware to do the job. “The guiding principle is, we wanted it to be like someone was there,” says Fine Energy director Graham Hygate, adding that remote monitoring needed to be financially viable. “There is no way this fleet of turbines would have carried on operating without this,” he says. Read more about renewable energy and IT CTO interview: Octopus Energy on using cloud power to get consumers to flip the switch on renewables.

