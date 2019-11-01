How Sporting Group tackles the Rugby World Cup

Sports betting technology firm Sporting Group experienced a 43% increase in activity around the England vs New Zealand Rugby World Cup semi-final on Saturday 26 October, compared with the quarter-final week before - and the company is anticipating a further boost for the final, which takes place on 2 November.

“We expect to have a similar level of increase around the final,” says chief technology officer Peter Wallis.

Sporting Group provides betting services both to consumers and bookmakers. Wallis, who joined the company in 2017, says that from a technology perspective, the nature of the business means IT is focused on the velocity of data, low latency and predictable spikes in usage.

Wallis says the company implemented a log management and analytics software as a service (SaaS) tool from Sumo Logic nine months ago to support the peaky demands systems experience when people place bets during sports events.

Since Sumo Logic runs and scales elastically in the cloud, Wallis says: “We expect to cope with the increase in activity automatically without any impact on our ability to proactively spot issues that affect customers.”

In its B2B business, Sporting Group provides services for 50 bookmakers, taking prices across 23 different sports. “Football is half of our business,” he says. “At 3pm on Saturday, when the English Premier League kicks off, we see data going up by 200 to 300 percent over the 90 minutes of a game.”

From his past experience of working at ETX Capital and Camelot, Wallis describes the data requirements very similar to that of a trading platform in banking.

“We rely on a third party feed to give us real time data,” says Wallis. “If you are slow, people will pick up on that.”

Impact on infrastructure From a systems perspective, each sport will have a different impact on the IT infrastructure at Sporting Group. “All sports behave slightly differently,” he says. “You’ll see variations in patterns depending on how that sport operates. For instance, in basketball, which is fast-moving, lots of points are scored, which means there are lots of frequent, small updates. In football, there is a lot more contextual data around where the ball is on the pitch, whether it is in an attack, a corner or a throw-in.” The company’s move to SaaS-based IT log analytics began seven years ago, with Splunk’s cloud-based platform, to help it manage and monitor systems more effectively and reduce downtime. But following workshops with Splunk in October 2018, Wallis says he realised that Sporting Group needed another SaaS provider due to the restrictions of its existing Splunk contract. “Our previous commercial deal with Splunk was very good because they [Splunk] were incentivising people to move to Splunk Cloud,” he says. “It was a low margin deal. Everything they spoke to us about was an additional cost. In some cases, the cost of these additional tools would have meant a trebling of our annual fees.”