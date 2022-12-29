How Finland develops its national plan for investment in innovation

In 2021, Finland set a goal of raising its expenditure on research, development and innovation (RDI) to 4% of GDP by 2030. The government plan includes basic principles for allocating funding and stipulates that a third of RDI funding will come from public funds and the other two-thirds from private funding. But the specifics of where to spend that money are still subject to debate.

The general view of the government and the research community is that the country should direct its effort towards areas that already have state-of-the-art research and where there is the potential to produce sustainable, scalable and commercially viable solutions.

One of the best perspectives on where Finland should invest comes from VTT, the Finnish research and technology organisation. VTT’s role is to help bring the fruits of research to industry. The organisation is funded by the Finnish government and is the largest recipient of European Union (EU) research funding in Finland. Researchers at VTT are very well placed to describe Finland’s strengths and to provide a well-founded opinion on where the country should be heading.

VTT recently outlined its views – and the views of other leading researchers in Finland – in a vision paper, called Most promising technologies: Perspective on sustainable growth and effective innovation policy in Finland.

The authors of the report reinforce the idea that two-thirds of the increase in RDI investment should come from private companies. The report also echoes the ambient view that funding for research and development should focus on areas in which Finland already has strengths and where the country would benefit from a stronger position in the future.

A history of strategic technology in Finland One of the members of the report’s steering group, Laura Juvonen, sat down with Computer Weekly to discuss the vision paper. She started out by providing a history of Finland’s thinking on its national advantages and how some of those areas will continue to push the country into industries of the future. Juvonen is senior vice-president of strategy at VTT. She tells Computer Weekly that at certain points in history, Finland made conscious decisions to invest in technologies in a strategic way. The first time was after World War Two, when Finland was required to pay the Soviet Union wartime reparations, as stipulated in the Moscow Armistice signed on 19 September 1944. The treaty, signed between Finland on one side and the UK and the Soviet Union on the other, called for Finland to pay the Soviet Union $300m in gold (equivalent to around $5.78bn now). Subsequently, both sides agreed for the payment to be made in the form of ships and machinery, instead of gold, and that the payment would be made over a period of several years. Finland would need to ramp up its manufacturing capacity to fulfil this obligation, and forward-thinking members of the government saw this as an opportunity to build a more competitive manufacturing industry. With investment in equipment and training, Finland made the promised deliveries and came out a winner in the process. As a result of this agreement, the country developed a world-class manufacturing industry, proving once again that necessity is the mother of invention. Thanks to continuous investment in new technology, manufacturing is still big in Finland. The industry is now undergoing digital transformation to make it more efficient and to reduce CO 2 emissions. The second wave of strategic investment came in information and communications technology (ICT) in the 1980s and 1990s, when Finland recognised the importance of electronics. There was a conscious decision to invest in ICT, and the move in this direction created a big community of digital experts. It also helped Nokia grow – so much so that, during the late 1990s and early 2000s, on several occasions, Nokia was the biggest company in Europe by market cap. After 2008, times were difficult for Finland. Nokia was huge, compared with the size of the country, and that had an adverse impact on the national labour market. Seeking to minimise vulnerability, the government made major changes in the industrial infrastructure as Nokia’s revenue declined. Historically, one of Finland’s strengths was the cooperation between researchers and companies. Now, many other countries in the world have built strong ecosystems to encourage communication between researchers and industrial players. To avoid being left behind, Finland would like to put more effort into such ecosystems in the future. “Finland is now ready to make more conscious decisions on strategic technologies,” says Juvonen. “There is a big change going on now globally, with green and digital transitions. We need to invest in these areas. We have the skills to contribute to these global challenges. We see moving in this direction as good business as well.” She adds: “We want to offer solutions that are high quality, but also sustainable. A good example is in steel production. There is a big effort to cut up to 90% of CO 2 emissions from steel production, which is a huge generator. New technologies are being piloted, and there is a plan to scale it up. This promises to revolutionise steel production, making it more efficient and more environmentally friendly at the same time. We can make a difference in this area, and we are in the process of making investment decisions that could allow us to really push forward.”