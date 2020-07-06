Getting infrastructures in shape for the big return to work

Joel Johnson, vice-president of IT operations, product development at data-driven marketing services firm TechTarget, has been in the technology industry for over 20 years – and he’s seen nothing like this before.

A lot of technology water has flowed under a lot of technology bridges in Johnson’s working career, which began pre-cloud, pre-mobility, pre-virtual private network, pre-video conferencing, pre-unified communications and collaboration. In fact, pre- all of the tools that have kept TechTarget and other businesses up and running in these coronavirus-defined days.

And after three months of having to deal with an almost overnight transition to being distributed businesses – an unprecedented amount of change in such a short period of time – and getting used to the “new normal”, as it has become known, the easing of lockdown in the major economies has meant that the likes of Johnson are now having to cope with a partial return to work involving the implementation of a hybrid business model involving home and office working.

And from a networking point of view, this new hybrid model means more challenges to face – and overcome.

But before we look at the new normal, it is probably worth reflecting on what technology and networking leaders have had to deal with since March, when the pandemic first broke. Virtually all companies are prepared for business continuity events – it’s not totally unknown for major circumstances such as electrical outages or fires shutting down the office for multiple days – but not every company at the same time.

Johnson says: “There’s never been a situation where our entire staff have had to abandon our offices for weeks at a time as we’ve had to in the US in our main corporate office, even though we’ve had a few situations that sort of prepare us for this. We’ve also had blizzards in that area where the office wasn’t available for three or four days either. So, those types of situation really were eye-openers when they happened, and we discovered a lot of things that helped us for this pain and damage.”

And pain, or rather strain, on the networks was predicted by many, with millions forced to work at home for an indeterminate amount of time. However, networks in the major economies have, to date, coped well with the added millions of home users since lockdown began.

As part of ongoing analysis of the resiliency of residential broadband networks in Europe’s major economies during lockdown, customer experience measurement firm MedUX found that the UK’s broadband infrastructure, for one, coped well with the hugely increased demand, after a shaky start, since the early days of lockdown.

And nowhere were those demands heavier than in video-conferencing. Reflecting the massive uptick in revenue that the video-conferencing service saw in the first quarter of 2020, a study by telecoms regulator Ofcom found that Zoom racked up 13 million adult internet users in April 2020 after having only 659,000 in January. Over the same period, group video service Houseparty grew its user base from 175,000 to four million.

Remote working gets stickier As users got used to the likes of Zoom and Microsoft Teams, the whole concept of remote working looks to have become a lot stickier. A study conducted for networking systems, services and software company Ciena in May 2020 asking 1,000 UK adults about their internet habits and usage before and during lockdown, found that 69% of British adults are now working from home at least some of the time, up from just 9% before Covid-19 measures took effect. Yet Ciena regards this 776% increase as not just a temporary change, but the complete opposite, because the study also found that more than two-thirds (68%) expect to work remotely more often even after lockdown restrictions ease. Of those people, just over three-fifths believe this will be all the time or much more frequently than before the pandemic. For Song Toh, vice-president of global network services at Tata Communications, his company’s experience in supporting customers and the global connectivity infrastructure using software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) is that, by and large, people were just able to walk away from the office and work. “They were able to continue working and collaborate with their colleagues, do conference calls, send emails, log into their HR website to do whatever,” he says. “So that didn’t fall over, even in places where people complain about the internet not being good. And this was even though a lot of people weren’t set up to work from home.” However, some firms had to scramble to get secure remote optimised access for users, says Toh. In particular, those in certain sensitive industries, such as finance, didn’t want people to be able to download files to their home computer because they didn’t necessarily trust the home computer. “They didn’t want people to take screenshots of what was onscreen because of privacy and various reasons,” he adds. The other thing on Toh’s agenda was working with the big cloud players. Despite what he describes as “quite a bit of scramble in the background” regarding the core network of the big cloud players, they didn’t fall over. Ciena’s work was echoed by a study of 1,000 remote workers in the US and the UK by global comms agency FleishmanHillard. Seeking an insight into displaced workers’ perspectives and experiences of using digital tools for business purposes during lockdown, it discovered that, overwhelmingly, workers’ experiences of technology for remote communication have been generally positive, and remote working has been a net benefit, despite its challenges. As many as 85% found work/life balance advantages to remote working, suggesting a rise in digital comms for work as lockdowns lift. FleishmanHillard drew the conclusion that workers don’t want to give up what they have gained, indicating that companies should maintain some degree of flexible working arrangements and double-down on digital tools for remote communication. “Our research shows that the vast majority of people don’t want ways of working to just return to ‘normal’, as some employers start to plan for a return to physical offices,” says Sophie Scott, senior partner and global managing director of technology at FleishmanHillard. “Jobs we previously thought could only be done from the traditional workplace have adapted, and workers have discovered that they enjoy many parts of remote working.” Yet even though the general consensus has been that employees in the major economies forced to work from home since March have coped well, but research from Hitachi ID Systems and Pulse notes that CIOs have had to battle hard to maintain acceptable experiences for remote workers. Its May 2020 survey of 100 North American C-suite executives at enterprise, mid-sized and small companies, looking at the biggest roadblocks IT teams have encountered while dealing with the new normal, found that as many as 95% of all CIO respondents said their IT organisations had been bogged down by inefficiencies since the pandemic accelerated a shift to remote working. Employee password lockouts were reported to be the top challenge, with 71% of respondents saying this had harmed productivity. The second most common challenge, with 55% of responses, was employee inability to access on-premise applications to complete their work. Some 43% of respondents experienced issues with multifactor authentication, while issues with an insecure, undersized virtual private network (VPN) was noted by 29%.

Pressure on VPNs The vast increase in mobile workers and a commensurate rise in the attempts by such dispersed workers to gain secure access to networks through VPNs had been predicted as a likely problem for firms, given that traditional VPN technologies were not constructed for deployment at such scale. Indeed, after the first few weeks of lockdown at the end of March 2020, a NordVPN study showed there had been a 165% spike in the use of business VPNs and an almost 600% rise in overall sales. Interestingly, TechTarget’s Johnson reveals that when dealing with snow-related issues, one of the key issues and subsequent learnings that prepared him for what was to come concerned VPNs. “When those things happened, we had capacity issues with our network, specifically with our VPN, and we realised we were running out of licences when big events happened in the entire office and we would have to work from home,” he says. “So we’ve ramped up capacity. That really prepared us for this current situation. From a technology standpoint, we were just ready for this…we didn't have to do much. We weren’t overloaded, everything just worked. We just flicked over to Zoom. Here’s where a little knowledge is a big thing now. “I’d say the biggest thing that happened was the Zoom mandatory update. There wasn’t a lot of communication from Zoom until last week saying you have to do this on Saturday, or your Zoom’s not going to work. So we had to quickly mobilise on Friday to write a package to update a lot of our Zoom clients and there were some challenges with that because their directions didn’t work correctly. We didn’t have time to really test. “So, we just sort of dealt with issues on the fly. But other than that, things have been pretty smooth.” Smooth, that is, apart from a UK firewall issue related to an old copper part of the apparatus and, with UK staff not in the office, there were delays in dispatching a service company to perform the necessary fix. Like all companies in all sectors, Johnson has dealt with logistics issues in getting vital equipment out to company personnel. “The more cost-centric you already are, the more resilient you are, because those applications tend to be secure already” Song Toh, Tata Communications Tata’s Toh also stresses the issue regarding VPNs and scale with such massive increases in home working – something he says even the biggest networking technology suppliers never expected. “I think for the most part, they didn’t set up the scale to handle 95% of employees working from home,” he says. “Maybe 20-30%.” But there is another issue the huge increase in home working has revealed, says Toh. “It also highlights that the more cost-centric you already are, the more resilient you are, because those applications tend to be secure already,” he says. “If you have already set up single sign-on, you don’t necessarily need to use it to do a VPN into some application because routing through the corporate network just so that you can get back to SAS or public cloud, it’s a bit contrived. “But in any case, these didn’t fall over. There’s a short jump in demand of quick fixes, such as scaling up VPN solutions. But now I think enterprises are looking beyond that point and are looking at reopening.” But what will the new reopened offices look like? For a start, those employees that do return to work will encounter an office environment that looks substantially different from the one they left behind. Social distancing measures will need to be taken in offices, which means full complements of staff - will simply not fit into the space available. That means semi-permanent home working, with organisations faced with the new reality of having to manage a hybrid workforce, with people both working remotely and on-premise, to varying degrees. For Nabil Bukhari, chief product and engineering officer at Extreme Networks, the new reality is an inversion of the business set-up for which many networks were specifically designed. He sees networks having an important role to play in keeping people safe in the workplace. For example, by deploying occupancy sensors that provide real-time location analytics, staff who are in the office can find out where they can best and most safely perform their role within the workspace. Bukhari also sees a place for internet-of-things (IoT) devices performing tasks and operations remotely to minimise employee exposure.

