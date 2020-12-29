Get real: Live streaming analytics important to post-Covid growth, but not without good data

There are many reasons why data streaming, or real-time data analytics, is becoming important to the future of business, but one of the most obvious ones is speed.

This would be music to the ears of someone like serial entrepreneur and author Gary Vaynerchuk, who talks a lot about the importance of speed in business, claiming it’s “four billion times more important than perfection”.

As Gartner analyst Rita Sallam similarly said during a presentation at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo earlier this year, “in the face of unprecedented market shifts, data and analytics leaders require an ever-increasing velocity and scale of analysis, in terms of processing and access, to accelerate innovation and forge new paths to a post-Covid-19 world”.

But what does this really mean? As a business, you always want to know more about your customers and to find ways to be more efficient. In the right hands, real-time analytics offers you that chance – and there seems to be no limit to where it can make a telling impact.

Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, that by 2022 most business systems will, according to Gartner, feature real-time data capabilities. Business intelligence is demanding it, and as we look to 2021 and the prospect of a post-pandemic world, we will see an appetite for technologies that can combine to enable truly personalised, live, informed decisions to be made.

Data analytics in action In some ways, we are already seeing elements of this, not least at one of Europe’s most advanced airports, Rome’s Fiumicino, or Leonardo da Vinci, Airport. A Tibco customer, the airport’s owner Aeroporti di Roma has been steadily overhauling its digital infrastructure to enable the flow and management of data from all aspects of the site – reservations, parking, check-in, security, shopping, boarding, public transport, car rental and so on. “We are focusing on passenger flow analysis to understand customer needs, and how to improve the time they spend in various areas,” says Floriana Chiarello, head of demand management at Aeroporti di Roma. “We used Tibco to develop the passenger flow service. Heat maps and bubble maps show passenger volumes and density, as well as typical passenger paths. “The gates are the last points at which we capture Wi-Fi data, so we can correlate passenger flow and flight data with boarding card information used in our shops. By analysing correlated data, we can activate predictive analysis and study trends and historical buying patterns to identify future improvements for the airport’s shopping and food businesses.” It’s an example of how real-time data flows can revolutionise the way organisations learn from and interact with customers. When we emerge from Covid-19, the devil in this sort of detail will be essential for businesses to navigate some turbulent waters ahead. As an SAS report, Experience 2030: The future of customer experience is now finds, customers, more than ever before, are going to be a little picky when it comes to parting with their money. A third of UK customers would ditch companies after just one poor experience, says the report, while 90% would abandon companies after just two to five poor examples of customer service, before moving to competing brands. That may seem a little harsh but that’s the reality. But it’s not just about customer experience. Real-time data analytics is already having an impact on decision-making across industries, cutting down decision-making time as well as making those decisions more accurate and lasting. A good example of this is in Zurich, one of the world’s smartest cities. Thanks to live streaming data analytics through the Vianova mobility data platform, the city has managed to increase transport policy response times. The result has been the creation of two new dedicated cycle lanes and a dedicated parking infrastructure for e-mobility, improving multi-modal journeys, the quality of transport services and reducing waiting times. “In transport, changes in people flows caused by post-pandemic trends, including working from home and avoiding modes of mass transit, and higher parcel delivery volumes are highlighting the need for real-time analytics at the local authority level,” says Vianova co-founder and CEO Thibault Castagne. “If we want smart cities to be anything more than rhetoric, they will need to be built on the foundations of data sharing and real-time analytics” Thibault Castagne, Vianova “This is particularly vital for accommodating the growth of micro-mobility alternatives such as e-scooter and bike-sharing services. In many cases, multiple private operators are involved, so live data sharing helps them to work with local authorities to ensure the safe, effective deployment of their services. If we want smart cities to be anything more than rhetoric, they will need to be built on the foundations of data sharing and real-time analytics.” What is clear is that real-time analytics is going to touch almost every industry at some point over the next few years. According to Russell Gammon, chief innovation officer at Tax Systems, this includes the UK government’s drive towards making the tax system digital by 2022. “Tax data analytics provide insight into existing and live tax data using natural language processing (NLP) which interrogates the data at source, such as directly from ERP [enterprise resource planning] or accounting software,” says Gammon. “This provides real advantages. For instance, with regards to compliance, it allows you to evidence claims assessments to provide proof of entitlement so that you can quickly respond to any challenges from HMRC [HM Revenue and Customs]. You can also ensure you are maximising tax relief, tracking appropriate tax rates across different entities, and keeping on top of deadlines.” As well as financial services, there are countless examples of pioneering data streaming solutions from internet of things (IoT) devices in energy through to cyber security, manufacturing and, of course, healthcare. As Jon Payne, sales engineering manager at InterSystems UK, puts it: “Smart data means smart decisions. Many businesses have understood that they need to capture data, increasingly in real time, to better understand how their business is operating and to make it easier to adapt. “However, understanding better what is the right data to retain and leverage is a challenge. Capturing and retaining ‘everything’ and putting it into cheap object stores just creates swamps that become increasingly difficult to draw value from, let alone leverage in an adaptive manner. So being smart about what to collect and how it’s maintained and used is crucial.”