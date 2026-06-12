Freshworks Refresh 2026: pivot to AI-driven employee experience

Customer and employee experience software supplier Freshworks is pivoting towards artificial intelligence (AI)-driven employee experience (EX). This move, which places AI at the heart of the firm’s strategy, has significant implications for companies and professionals relying on its Freshservice platform.

That is the key takeaway from Freshworks Refresh 2026 in New York City, where senior executives outline the company’s product roadmap, and customers present best-practice techniques they’ve adopted to make the most of the platform. What’s clear during the event is that the technology firm seems eager to do things differently from its competitors, such as Salesforce, Zendesk, HubSpot and ServiceNow.

Dennis Woodside, CEO and president at Freshworks, says in his keynote speech to service leaders in the room that his company absorbs the complexity of modern business so they can do their jobs better. He suggests that attending professionals share something in common: “You all bet on a different way of doing enterprise software.”

During the keynote and a series of product-focused sessions, Woodside and his colleagues outline new features the company hopes will differentiate it from its competitors. The aim is to create an agile, open platform for connecting assets and incidents, with the company’s Freddy AI technology at the heart of an agentic approach to customer support.

Freshworks announced a series of product features at the event, including AI Agent Studio, its no-code agent builder; MCP Gateway, which bridges Freshservice with the AI tools customers choose; and new performance dashboards that offer AI-powered insights to service leaders charged with delivering high-quality EX.

Woodside says these capabilities will position Freshservice for a continuing data-enabled transformation that will accelerate during the next two years. He suggests everyone’s world will change in three radical ways.

First, professionals at all levels in all sectors will rely on thousands of agents that must be governed and identifiable.

Second, traditional performance measures, such as service-level agreements (SLAs), will be replaced by experience-level agreements, as service leaders aim to ensure agentic-enabled support boosts staff productivity.

Finally, in an age when operations will be more proactive than reactive, organisations will require a single source of truth that human and AI agents can trust.

“When you look at what we’re shipping today and what we’re talking about for the future, those are the beliefs that we’re building towards,” says Woodside, as he concludes his keynote. “So, the question really isn’t whether this is going to happen; it’s going to happen. The question is, ‘Who do you trust to walk into that future with you?’”

What customers need to know now Freshworks CTO Murali Swaminathan tells Computer Weekly in a one-to-one interview that he believes the on-stage announcements demonstrate that the company is pivoting strategically to develop a competitive edge in the age of AI. “We’re trying to make our platform more configurable and usable,” he says. “It’s not like we’re trying to bring everyone else to our interface. Instead, we want to be more interoperable with everyone else. The MCP Gateway, for example, means our customers can use our technology to call any AI.” This approach resonates with Chris Kairinos, senior director of global modern workplace technology, client services and technology operations at A+E Global Media. He explains to Computer Weekly how his media company has used Freshworks technology since late 2020. During the past six years, Kairinos has continued to hone his company’s use of the platform. He says he is impressed with some of the new features, particularly Agent Studio. At a time when his company, like so many others, is attempting to plot a roadmap towards agentic AI in support services, Kairinos says he also likes the in-built flexibility of MCP Gateway. “The Freshworks approach is all about growing the ecosystem,” he says. “The MCP Gateway is going to help a lot. Before, you might have used something like Copilot Studio with Microsoft, but then, when you come to adding the technology to your platforms, you might encounter integration issues.” Kairinos says he regularly speaks with the Freshworks product team about new features, adding that the company’s focus on interoperability is crucial to helping alleviate long-term integration concerns. “I say to the product team at Freshworks that AI is a case of, ‘Who’s the best kid in the playground?’” he says. Success in the age of AI will be all about which provider will play nicest with your existing digital stack Chris Kairinos, A+E Global Media “Success in the age of AI will be all about which provider will play nicest with your existing digital stack. With the technology they’ve demoed on stage, and from an MCP standpoint, Freshworks is a pretty good kid in that playground at the minute, and the position is only going to get better.” Speaking on stage at the event, Julie Mohr, principal analyst at research firm Forrester, says the key to unlocking value from AI is focusing on the right business outcomes. Companies can use AI-powered technologies to boost employee experiences. However, their effectiveness will rely on in-depth expertise, and that’s where Freshworks can play a supporting role. “Skill sets in AI are at a premium right now,” she says. “For people to make the right decisions and to understand how to transform, they need those skills. And because companies don’t necessarily fully understand what that transformation is going to look like, they’re going to rely on vendors and partners.” The key to success for technology providers like Freshworks, suggests Swaminathan, is openness. Gone are the days when enterprise software specialists maintained a strong firewall that kept customers locked to their limited set of services. In the AI era, companies must be open to new interfaces and partnerships. “Every single player has to coexist with the rest of the players, and interoperability is going to be the biggest thing that drives success,” he says. “You can’t force customers to say you have to use this tool or that tool. The customer is going to use the tool of their choice, and you have to be able to embed yourself or connect to that tool.”