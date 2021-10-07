French Caisse uses NetApp to move backups to object storage

The French deposits and consignments fund la Caisse des Dépôts, a state-run investment organisation, has opted for NetApp’s StorageGRID object storage to hold backup copies files from its NAS production arrays.

Object storage might appear a surprising choice, given that it is most suited to long-term and archive storage or for files for use by web applications. Here, in fact, the challenge is to be able to restore any file rapidly in case of an outage or disaster.

“The principal goal of the project was to deploy the most eco-friendly backup solution possible,” says Allan Denis, storage and systems engineer with the la Caisse organisation’s IT subsidiary, the GIE Informatique CDC. “For that reason, object storage triumphed over other storage technologies. But the difficulty was to find a solution that interfaces with production NAS arrays that use the NFS protocol.”

Another difficulty was to resolve the question that the NAS used by la Caisse is distributed over several datacentres for high availability on big data workloads with sensitive data. It was therefore necessary to take into account the existence of some delicate parameters and exercise some gymnastics at the network level.

NetApp continuity between storage protocols The GIE Informatique CDC is a longstanding NetApp customer. In 2014, it replaced its NetApp block access arrays with NetApp filers and was very satisfied with how simple the transition between the two systems was. Before studying the market more widely, Denis looked into the possibility of being able to work with object storage from the systems already deployed. It turned out that NetApp had built this possibility into its Ontap operating system. Functionality called FabricPool allows StorageGRID object storage arrays to connect with existing storage as a simple additional storage tier. “The advantage of this solution is that there isn’t much you need to do to make it work,” says Denis. “We only needed to create rules at the level of Ontap to define at what point NAS data is pushed to StorageGRID. This rule sets up a job that executes at the required time to convert files on-the-fly to object mode.” Another advantage with the NetApp object storage product is that it uses an algorithm, StorageGRID Webscale, to share data between different sites that are geographically distant and connect via the WAN. This functionality exactly fitted the requirements of the GIE, however. “We use private fibre between all our sites and this works very well with the NAS cluster,” says Denis. “A master NAS can share its data with a master StorageGrid Webscale, to the right places and according to the rules.”