Delivery comms, intelligent fulfilment, and AI’s growing influence

Nine in ten retailers globally are planning to raise their spending on artificial intelligence (AI) to optimise their e-commerce operations over the next 12 to 24 months, with online delivery execution a key area of focus.

That’s a key statistic from research released on 4 February 2026, which suggests retailers view AI as a key lever to drive growth and succeed in a competitive market. A total of 38% of European retailers identify speed, tracking and proactive communication around the delivery process as areas where AI can deliver the greatest impact.

The report by Retail Economics, on behalf of delivery platform Metapack, which was launched to coincide with the tech company’s annual The Delivery Conference (TDC) in London, shows retailers with a turnover of £500m or more are more likely to point to skills gaps and the complexity of integrating AI with legacy systems (54%) as a challenge to AI adoption.

Smaller retailers, with a turnover of under £100m, cite high development costs (35%) and data security or compliance concerns as a notable barrier to using AI.

Alongside the 400-strong retailer study, the Ecommerce delivery benchmark report 2026 also surveyed 8,000 consumers about their use of AI.

It found that globally, 78% of shoppers used AI tools such as ChatGPT in the past year, rising to 93% among those under the age of 35. Some 30% of adults are open to AI acting as a personal shopping agent, recommending products, checking delivery and returns options, and even making certain purchases on their behalf once preferences are set.

By 2030, 48% of shoppers expect AI to act as a helpful assistant across the shopping journey, while a further quarter of shoppers anticipate it evolving into a trusted co-shopper that automates some decisions. Retailers such as JD Sports and Etsy, in the US, have developed tech integrations and started allowing shoppers to transact directly through AI platforms, in recognition of the rising traffic volumes on these channels.

Indeed, the delivery benchmark report argued that AI-based platforms are emerging as a major retail channel, generating 50.2 million monthly shopping-intent visits in the UK, which ranks it alongside the biggest e-commerce sites.

Which AI shopper persona are you? Retailers and brands are always keen to improve the digital customer experience (CX), and senior leaders in the industry regularly talk up the importance of placing the shopper at the heart of strategy. For example, New Look CEO Helen Connolly said of the appointment of retail director Mark Matthews in December 2025 that he brings “a customer-first mindset”. US department store chain Bloomingdale’s hired Kirsten Miller as chief technology officer in January, and the new recruit notice posted online said she was joining a team with a “customer first, always” mentality. If retailers adopting this approach are true to their word, they’re going to need to get to grips with what an AI-enabled customer means for their business. The Ecommerce delivery benchmark report identifies four distinct AI-driven shopper personas, reflecting the various ways consumers are adopting AI when shopping. It said there are “AI delegators” (17% of shoppers), who are affluent, time-poor shoppers, more often than not millennials, who are comfortable letting AI take the lead for product discovery, comparison and purchasing, to save time and effort. On the flip side, there are “AI sceptics” (23%), who are cost-focused shoppers who make limited use of this new technology, prioritise low delivery prices over speed or innovation, and stick with what is familiar to them in the shopping process.



The most common types of new-age shoppers, though, are either “AI collaborators” or “AI selectors”. Each representing 30% of today’s shoppers, the former is a young, digitally savvy consumer who uses AI frequently as a trusted co-shopper while retaining final control themselves, while the latter is typically older and uses AI occasionally for information or reassurance. The report notes that retailers looking to AI to identify speed, tracking and proactive communication around the delivery process will likely have the most success in appealing to the delegator persona.