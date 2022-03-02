Decarbonising datacentres: Turning the hot air about heat reuse into real-life use cases

The UK was the first nation to set a legal commitment for net-zero carbon emissions in 2019. This requires tackling hard-to-abate sectors while ensuring that day-to-day functions are not disrupted.

The internet provides many services for a large part of our lives and this has increased massively as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, as social distancing requirements resulted in a marked rise in remote working and video calls.

At the same time, the use of cloud-based applications and backup and streaming services soared, while healthcare organisations quickly pivoted towards using video appointments to minimise in-person interactions.

Now, life moving forward is likely to remain highly dependent on the internet and the datacentres working behind the scenes to power these example use case.

The significance of datacentres in our everyday lives is reflected in the electrical energy demand of the sector. Published estimates and industry growth trends suggest energy use to be between 2% and 4% of the UK total.

In other countries, it is much more. For example, in Ireland, datacentre energy use is reported to be as much as 15% of total use and projected to double in the next five years.

Also, datacentre energy use is expected to increase globally as we continue to take advantage of digitisation and big data opportunities. Another factor driving future growth in datacentre energy use is the increasing dependence of the internet on the ever-expanding number of satellites orbiting the Earth.

This involves the development of partnerships between cloud providers and satellite operators, and the previously autonomous ground stations are likely to be implemented as part of the edge in the future.

Operators invited to help bolster UK’s datacentre heat reuse efforts London South Bank University (LSBU) is seeking participants from the datacentre industry to get involved with its study into how server farm waste heat can be reused in a cost-effective way to help operators improve their efficiency and reduce their site’s carbon emissions. The university is asking members of the UK datacentre community to fill out an anonymous survey, which will expand its understanding of the range of datacentres present in the UK today. Its results will also help to establish best practice for capturing waste heat from datacentres, and will provide researchers with some insight into how much heat energy is potentially available for recovery from the sector. Participants will be offered a free evaluation of waste heat recovery potential for their datacentre, and will also be given the opportunity to benchmark their own datacentre’s performance against anonymised responses from their competitors. To explore the recovery of waste heat energy from your datacentre, use this link to participate in the LSBU study or contact Matt Wegner at [email protected]

The datacentre sector is conscious of its environmental footprint and there is a noticeable push towards securing renewable energy for the industry, whether by power purchase agreements with energy suppliers or by on-site generation, and efficiency is already embedded at the core of most facilities.

All of the electrical energy used by a datacentre is eventually converted into heat, which is typically discharged into the atmosphere using refrigeration equipment that is extremely costly to operate and maintain.

This heat is often considered to be an unwanted by-product of datacentre operations, but opportunities exist to contribute to minimising emissions from datacentres in the future through proactive reuse of it.

The UK government, for example, made reference to datacentres being a prime source of waste heat that could be repurposed to warm homes and businesses in its net-zero strategy document, published in October 2021.

The document details how the UK government intends to achieve its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050 through a range of measures, including finding ways to reuse the waste heat generated in commercial and industrial processes.

The reason for this is that it is hoped that doing so will help decarbonise the UK’s heating and cooling sector, which is reportedly responsible for about 50% of energy use and 33% of overall carbon emissions.

Overcoming the barriers to widescale heat reuse As with any new technology, there are a number of challenges that need to be overcome first to take full advantage of the opportunity and promise of heat reuse. One of them is the proximity to the heat demand. For example, the closer a datacentre is to homes or businesses in need of heat, the better. This could be achieved with government support and policy-making in the UK, as many European Union member countries have already done. Where datacentres cannot be situated near existing heat demand, applications such as greenhouses or sustainable farms could be purposely located there to make use of this low-carbon, low-cost energy, which is a path Norwegian colocation firm Green Mountain is pursuing. The captured heat also has to have a price in order to secure the return on investment, and to let the competition drive the change. There are a number of facilities around the world already demonstrating the feasibility of installation, environmental benefits and enormous savings resulting from recovering waste heat. These include Amazon’s partnership reusing the waste heat from the neighbouring Westin Building Exchange at its Seattle headquarters and Facebook’s newly constructed WHR system at its Odense datacentre, which feeds the warm water from its cooling system to the town’s district heating system, similar to the case of Yandex DC in Mäntsälä, Finland.