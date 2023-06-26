Could social media revolutionise war crimes trials?

As the war in Ukraine rages into its 16th deadly month, investigators far from the frontlines are trawling through thousands of social media posts and hours of footage in an attempt to hold Russian soldiers and military leaders accountable for war crimes they’ve perpetrated since the illegal invasion began.

Working for Bellingcat and the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN), the investigator’s open source methods – which entails using publicly accessible information (usually social media posts, videos and satellite maps) to explore and geolocate potential crimes – were once a pretty nascent field.

However, it’s becoming an increasingly accepted and acclaimed part of journalism, with major units being launched over the past few years at the BBC, The New York Times and more.

Other groups, such as Forensic Architecture, have been using open source information to investigate human rights abuses.

But now, Bellingcat and GLAN are focused on taking open source investigating to courts, a novel quest that might not only change the way we document war crimes, but also the structure of the globe’s entire legal ecosystem.

The project properly started back in early 2019 during a hackathon event at King’s College London (KCL), which brought together investigative journalists, tech experts and open-source investigation pioneers.

“It was an amazing group of people, and we essentially trialed an earlier version of the methodology we’re now using for Ukraine to look into studying coalition airstrikes in Yemen,” says Dearbhla Minogue, a senior lawyer at GLAN who has been working on the project since its foundation.

Contemporaneous log The benefits, for Minogue, are obvious. In war crimes investigations, incidents are often being looked into years or even decades after the fact – witnesses can go missing or forget what happened, while physical evidence of the crime has long since disappeared. But social media posts can act like a contemporaneous log of events as they happen, meaning nothing gets lost to the tyranny of time. Minogue cites how in some of their early investigations into Saudi coalition airstrikes in Yemen, they were able to identify perpetrators based on parts of weapons proven to be at the scene on video, or could prove (contrary to what was being claimed) that air strikes were conducted on civilian sites, based on video footage from just before attacks hit. The core problem with their aim, though, comes down to something quite simple: belief. “We shouldn’t forget the first victim of war is always truth,” says Maria Varaki, co-director of the War Crimes Research Group at KCL. “People often don’t want to believe, based on ideology or religion, the outcomes of the International Criminal court.”

Explosive cocktail That already-present problem is made all the worse when the “explosive cocktail” of technology, as Varaki puts it, gets involved. In a world of deepfakes, shadowy data harvesting and large language models such as Chat GPT, trust in internet content has plummeted to record lows from the already low levels registered in 2019. If you take evidence people already have a cynical view on and use it in a setting where they’re potentially most likely to oppose it, you can see why some problems would arise. Another issue comes from the fact that once digital content enters social media, it begins a life divorced from the person who uploaded it. “One major thing that’s really interesting is how to actually introduce this evidence in court, because the person who filmed the video isn’t there, and that’s usually how a video will get introduced,” says Minogue. That tendency to have videographers in court for the assessment of their content means there’s usually someone who can take responsibility for and provide context on when, where, how and why the video was made – context you will only ever get a small share of if that content is introduced by a third party who found it online. Because it’s not had that use case yet, it’s hard to tell how people would react to something as high-profile as a war crimes trial being so digitally focused. But Variaki stresses that its unprecedented nature means the already-high bar for evidence in a war crime trial is all the higher for social media content.

Raising the bar First, there’s the question of how they select the events they want to analyse. “You have to make sure it’s a case that’s relevant, that is likely to end up in court at some point, and is one where open source investigation primarily based on images and videos actually make a meaningful contribution,” says Nick Waters, the head of Bellingcat’s Justice and Accountability unit. The exact method they use is shaped by the Berkeley Protocol, a gold standard for open source investigating established by The Berkeley Human Rights Center, which, among other things, established 14 principles to govern how to do thorough, credible, transparent investigations using open source data. Bellingcat also uses a specialist software called Hunchly that records and tracks everything you do on your computer to ensure that there is an audit trail for all the work (in essence to prove how they found the evidence they did, and ensure it wasn’t selectively used). They also work with a group called Mnemonic, which archives and securely stores all the data from its investigations so it is secure from tampering. Even then, the group is fighting an uphill battle. Computer Weekly has reported before on the often conservative approach to technological change that hampers the legal system’s ability to respond to, say, algorithmic injustice – and in this area it can often be no different. “Using this kind of evidence is definitely overdue, and there needs to be a proper understanding of it,” says Minogue. “And the levels of understanding are really varied across the legal system.” Varaki was more sympathetic to the courts’ position (“I would say it’s required to be more cautious”), but the groups working on taking this to court have slowly started to make headway in getting their investigations into courtrooms. In February 2021, GLAN and Bellingcat managed to stage a mock hearing before a UK Crown Court judge to see what would happen if you tried to introduce open source evidence in court. The judge in that case – who actually went on to join the International Criminal Court – helped build the principles that allowed for the work to be ready to be put into practice – initially planned to be in relation to the ongoing war in Yemen.