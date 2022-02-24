Christal Bemont, Talend CEO: Show up as yourself

Coming from an impoverished background in rural Missouri, Christal Bemont, CEO of data management firm Talend, is used to adversity and overcoming obstacles. She started work at 13, cleaning houses and selling ice-cream, in order to support her siblings and was the first person in her family to go to college, taking out a loan to fund her education.

How much has that background – which is unusual in the upper echelons of enterprise software management – shaped her?

“There’s no doubt in my mind,” says Bemont. “It’s not just about being resilient, but more about obstacles being in your way, and dealing with adversity. And I think coming from that type of background of not knowing where your next meal will come from helps you to overcome obstacles. At one point, I would go as far as to say I maybe felt ashamed of my background, so I am being candid now about feeling very proud of it.”

Bemont spent 15 years at travel and expense management firm Concur, before and after its 2014 acquisition by SAP, most recently as its chief revenue officer. She worked under Steve Singh, who was chairman and CEO at Concur, which he co-founded, from 1993 to 2017, and who was chairman of Talend from 2016 to 2021. It was he who persuaded Bemont to take the CEO role at Talend.

Talend stands out doubly in the data integration field by being based on open source software, unlike competitors such as Informatica and IBM, and being French, not American. It was founded by Bertrand Diard and Fabrice Bonan in Suresnes, Paris.

Bemont joined Talend in January 2020 just as the Covid-19 pandemic was getting started and has taken the positive from that coincidence.

“I feel very fortunate to have had this opportunity to lead this organisation during Covid,” she says. “I wouldn’t have wanted it to be my first foray as a CEO, but I’m very fortunate.

“When you’re going through something tough, let’s be honest, you’re just thinking ‘Why me?’. Why I feel so blessed about this is the same reason that I look back at my childhood and think ‘How lucky am I to have gone through the things that I went through, because they taught me so much – and made me stronger’.”

Nor does she feel this to be a matter of individualistic effort. “The other thing it taught me is that how you get through difficulty is maybe more important or just as important as getting through it,” she says. “And that, to me, is where the people aspect of it comes in. Because it’s a lot easier to get through these things when you have people by your side, or you have the ability to come together and to work together to get something done. When you’re alone, it’s very, very difficult.”

Women and data management As well as coming from a working-class background – her mother cleaned houses and then later opened a small craft shop in Kansas City, Missouri, and her stepfather worked at a paint factory – Bemont is also a woman in the technology industry. And for all the rhetoric about improving diversity in tech, the industry remains male-dominated. Does she think data management and analytics offers a comparatively promising area of the industry for women? “I worry that Covid has set us back quite a bit with women in general. We’ve got a long way to go” Christal Bemont, Talend “It’s possible,” she says. “It could be the thing that brings more diversity into tech. But I’ll say I worry that Covid has set us back quite a bit with women in general. We’ve got a long way to go. “There are a few things happening with more diversity on boards, with a little bit of a ripple effect of creating diversity in different areas of the workforce. I do think it helps, because then you have boards that are looking to create more diversity within the organisation – and that leads to more diverse thinking.” Bemont adds: “I had the great fortune to work for Jen Morgan when she was the co-CEO at SAP. She’s amazing. She is a great example of how to be a wonderful leader. The same with Elena Donio [president at Concur in 2015-16 and an executive there for nearly 19 years], a very strong technologist, I’ve learned so much from her, but we are far from where we need to be from a diversity standpoint.”

Pillars in the pandemic Bemont says that when the pandemic hit, she decided on “three foundational pillars” by which to make decisions. “One was the physical health of my employees, mental and emotional health, because I’m a big advocate in that area, and then financial health,” she says. “We didn’t have to furlough or lay off anyone, we’ve really tried to make sure we could take care of people in lots of ways, and the company has done extremely well financially.” Talend reported 2020 revenue of $287.5m, up from $247.8m in 2019. Bemont feels she grew up with Concur as it went from startup to being part of SAP. Its pattern of growth was top-down, starting with large corporate organisations, then working down. Talend, by contrast, started out from the open source approach of bottom growth, being adopted by data integration specialists in companies. “We serve very large customers [at Talend], but I think this idea that they had of open source is something that’s very special,” she says. “The thing that I learned at Concur was that what I believe informs our future is the groundswell of people with their feet on the street. Some big decisions may be made in C-level corner offices, and at some of the large Fortune 100 companies that is for sure, and we serve them well. “But I believe the future of what is going to be expected and required comes from the bottom end of the spectrum, because they’re agile and athletic, and they have expectations that are different. And so I think that the numerous people who contribute to open source creates a very important lens.”