Cellebrite sees silver lining in the NetSuite cloud

Growth, growth and growth. Isn’t everyone, especially in the worlds of business and politics, talking about growth these days? And as observed at the recent SuiteWorld 2022 hosted by Oracle NetSuite, businesses are looking to the certainty of data to find new paths to profitability and indeed the growth they crave.

As he addressed proceedings in the last week of September, Oracle NetSuite founder and executive vice-president Evan Goldberg remarked that even if there were an alien invasion, people would still be talking about growth.

Yet at the same time, the conference highlighted the fact that economies in key territories are in post-Covid transition, and are also about to be hit by the threat of inflation, meaning disruption is rife. In truth, dealing with untrammelled growth may not be on the agenda – consolidation and coping with harsh business realities may be much more likely.

So how difficult is it for businesses to adapt to such dynamics and new industry realities so they are more capable of reacting to market changes to achieve what they need?

Pondering these key issues, Oracle NetSuite’s senior vice-president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Nicky Tozer, says she has yet to see much in the way of negative changes in her region of responsibility, but reveals that a new reality is emerging among the company’s customer base as to what their priorities are.

“With the pandemic, we saw a huge change very quickly. And then we have to find a way to manage and then we saw a change based on [the fact] that some customers are going to thrive because of the pandemic scenario. Others took the time when they couldn’t trade to get their systems in place. And then that stabilised throughout the rest of the two years or so. I think we’re only [now] starting to see…people not delaying projects indefinitely and saying, ‘We need to think about this [now]’.

SuiteWorld 2022 took place in Las Vegas on 27-30 September

“We have talked about growth, growth and growth for the last five years. And in our customer base, growth has been driven by international business or by [introducing] different products or services. We’ve talked about growth, [yet] you will have noticed [at SuiteWorld 2022] that most of the discussion is around doing more with less. So how to increase productivity and efficiency through automation. How do you get better control of your supply chain? How do you better manage your cash flow? How are you going to manage the impact of inflation? Workforce costs? How are you protecting your margins?”

Such issues are real and central to the future of firms of all sizes in all places. Firms such as Cellebrite.

How Cellebrite is using NetSuite Israel-based Cellebrite describes itself as a global leader in partnering with public and private organisations to transform how they manage digital intelligence in investigations to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and ensure data privacy. The company aims to aid organisations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations, with a digital intelligence investigative platform and services to unify the investigative lifecycle and manage digital evidence and provide technology to bring justice to victims of crimes. To date, the company has offices in Israel, Germany, Brazil, Singapore and Australia, and its technology has been purchased by 6,700 public safety agencies and enterprises in over 140 countries and used in more than five million cases across the globe. The company has four lines of business in terms of product types: collect, review, analyse, manage. Collection and review involve unlocking a phone, getting the data out, encrypting it and decrypting it, and then analysing what’s there. The analytics products business is about understanding this type of information and connecting the dots for law enforcement agencies. Cellebrite vice-president of global information systems Emmanuelle Gutterman has worked at the company for eight years, the last seven of which with NetSuite technology. When she joined, there was no information systems unit and she was engaged to head the information systems unit, which has as many as four different enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems around the globe. “We had two different CRMs [customer relationship management systems] so I started working on consolidating the solutions we needed and wanted. I wanted a cloud-based solution at that point,” she recalls. “After many years of background with ERP systems, I had worked with Oracle applications, and with SAP, and all those on-premise type solutions [on which] you would spend millions of dollars. And so, understanding that, we can just say, ‘Okay, the infrastructure is not mine, it moves to the cloud’.” The other issue was complexity. The ERP systems did not talk with each other and Gutterman wanted one global system so that the company could reach its goals of growing and expanding and going public, which eventually it did. “We had to have one solution, globally. I think it took three or four months after I travelled to the US to see what type of systems [were available] to draw a roadmap of how we’re going to merge them all into a cloud-based SaaS [software-as-a-service] solution,” she recalls After implementing all finance-related systems through NetSuite, including fixed assets, billing and accounting, everything else Cellebrite has implemented so far is associated with inventory management and manufacturing. Things are not stopping there, notes Gutterman.