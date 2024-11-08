Beyond VPNs: The future of secure remote connectivity

As more companies adopt cloud services and remote work, the limitations of virtual private networks (VPNs) are becoming obvious. VPNs were designed to secure a fixed network perimeter, but they don’t work well with decentralised, cloud-based infrastructures.

Today’s complex IT environments need solutions that offer more than just encrypted traffic. Data shows that almost 70% of VPN providers fail to meaningfully comply with privacy regulations. In this current environment, other remote access alternatives are both more secure and come with fewer privacy-related inconveniences.

Why VPNs are no longer enough VPNs have been crucial for secure remote access but were designed for a time when employees worked in fixed locations, which isn’t the case today. As more people work remotely and use cloud applications, VPNs have struggled to keep up. One of the biggest issues is scalability. When too many employees and devices connect through a VPN, performance drops. This leads to slower speeds, higher latency and a frustrating user experience. VPNs also rely on a perimeter-based security model, assuming that everything inside the network is trusted. This leaves organisations exposed to threats that come from within the network. Another problem is the lack of control. VPNs lack detailed, dynamic security policies. Once users connect, they can access more resources than they may need, which becomes a security risk if their credentials are stolen. This means that additional identity theft protection measures may be required, depending on the importance of the data involved. VPNs also aren’t built for cloud environments, where resources are distributed across different services, making them harder to secure.

What is a software-defined perimeter? Software-defined perimeter (SDP) is a modern security framework designed to provide secure remote access by hiding network resources from unauthorised users. Unlike traditional security models that rely on a fixed perimeter (such as firewalls), SDP takes a zero-trust approach, where no one is trusted by default, regardless of their location. SDP works by dynamically creating secure, encrypted connections between users and the specific resources they need. It first verifies the user’s identity, device and context before granting access, and only allows connection to the resources that user is authorised for. This approach reduces the attack surface because unauthorised users can’t even detect the existence of resources they don’t have access to. Another key benefit of SDP is its flexibility. It’s cloud-native, meaning it can secure connections across on-premise and cloud environments seamlessly. This makes it ideal for remote work, BYOD policies and hybrid infrastructures where traditional VPNs fall short. Additionally, SDP minimises the risks of lateral movement within a network. Thanks to the zero-trust model, if an attacker gains access to one part of the network, they can’t move freely to other areas. SDP also integrates well with multi-factor authentication (MFA) and other identity verification tools to enhance security further.

What is secure access service edge? Secure access service edge (SASE) is a cloud-based architecture that combines network and security functions into a single, integrated service. Unlike traditional setups where security tools and networking are separate, SASE merges them, providing security and networking through the cloud. This approach is designed to support today’s distributed workforces and cloud-based applications. SASE offers important security features such as firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS), secure web gateways (SWG), cloud access security brokers (CASB), and zero-trust network access (ZTNA). These features work together to give users secure access to the resources they need from any location, without relying on traditional on-premise security systems. A key strength of SASE is its scalability. It easily adapts to different environments, such as hybrid, multicloud and remote work setups. Since it operates in the cloud, SASE reduces the need for complex on-site infrastructure, saving costs and simplifying management. SASE excels in performance as well. Instead of routing traffic through a centralised datacentre, which can cause delays and higher latency, SASE sends traffic through the nearest cloud service point. This results in faster data transmission and a smoother user experience. Studies have shown that SASE significantly reduces latency compared with traditional VPN setups, boosting productivity for remote teams worldwide. SASE enhances performance further by minimising latency. Rather than sending traffic through a central location, SASE directs it through the nearest cloud service, optimising speed and efficiency.

VPNs, SDP and SASE: Which is right for you? Choosing between VPNs, SDP and SASE depends on the specific needs of your organisation and how you manage remote access. VPNs can still be a good option for smaller organisations with limited remote access needs or for individuals to use to secure their digital footprints. They are simple to set up and cost-effective for securing smaller, less complex networks. However, as larger organisations increasingly leverage AI for automating processes like customer service, data analysis or sales, the security risks grow in complexity. VPNs, which rely on traditional perimeter-based security models, are often not equipped to handle the advanced threats that emerge with AI integration. AI-driven systems handle sensitive data and are prone to new forms of attacks, such as AI-targeted malware or data breaches. Even efficient use of AI for sales might create problems for remote companies. Is the boost in productivity worth the higher risk? This raises the stakes for companies, making advanced security solutions such as SDP and Secure SASE more attractive. SDP uses a zero-trust model that verifies every user and device before giving access, which is critical for protecting AI systems and sensitive data. On the other hand, SASE combines networking and security into one cloud-based service. It works well for large teams, multiple offices and cloud-heavy businesses.

When is the right time to switch from VPN to SDP or SASE? The choice depends on your organisation’s size, network complexity and security needs. If your company is facing any of the following situations, it may be time to make the switch: Increased reliance on remote work or hybrid teams If a significant portion of your workforce is working remotely, VPNs may not scale efficiently. When too many users connect, VPNs often create latency and performance bottlenecks, leading to productivity loss. Additionally, traditional VPNs aren’t built to secure cloud resources, making remote access to cloud applications vulnerable. Need for better security VPNs operate on a perimeter-based model, which assumes that anyone inside the network is trusted. This can be risky as it opens up the network to potential lateral movement if one segment is compromised. SDP’s zero-trust approach verifies every user and device before granting access, ensuring tighter security controls, especially for organisations handling sensitive data or complying with regulatory standards such as GDPR, HIPAA, or PCI-DSS. Challenges with managing complex or distributed environments If your organisation is spread across multiple locations or heavily dependent on cloud applications, managing a traditional VPN setup can become cumbersome. SASE offers an integrated solution that combines networking and security in a single cloud-based platform. This reduces the need for separate, on-premise security tools, simplifies management, reduces operational costs and ensures better performance through local cloud gateways. Performance issues due to network complexity VPNs often route traffic through a central location, which can lead to delays and higher latency, especially for global teams. SASE optimises performance by routing traffic through the nearest cloud service, reducing latency and improving the user experience. If your users are experiencing significant delays with VPNs, moving to SASE can alleviate those issues.