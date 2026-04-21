CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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Will the UK’s datacentre strategy deliver?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we dive into the data around datacentres – and discover that the UK government’s ambitions for growth look unachievable. We talk to the European data chief at Toyota about the car maker’s plans for analytics and AI. And our latest buyer’s guide delves into persistent storage for containers. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
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Data dive: UK government’s 2030 datacentre capacity targets look shaky
We look at UK datacentre capacity – current and projected – and find DSIT’s 2030 target for 6GW of AI-capable capacity is currently out of reach, unless operators get a move on
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Interview: Thierry Martin, head of enterprise data and analytics, Toyota Motor Europe
A sketch artist by night, and a vehicle engineer by training, Toyota Europe’s data chief is bringing elements of both capabilities to bear in delivering better data insights and building a foundation for AI
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Storage implications of a modern IT architecture
One of the challenges of migrating older applications to a cloud-native, modern IT architecture is how to provide persistent storage