CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

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21 April 2026

Will the UK’s datacentre strategy deliver?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we dive into the data around datacentres – and discover that the UK government’s ambitions for growth look unachievable. We talk to the European data chief at Toyota about the car maker’s plans for analytics and AI. And our latest buyer’s guide delves into persistent storage for containers. Read the issue now.

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