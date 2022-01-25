CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

25 January 2022

Why watching your remote workers doesn’t work

In this week’s Computer Weekly, the surge in home working led many firms to mandate use of surveillance software – we look at why it hasn’t worked. It’s an important year for public sector IT – we examine the trends for 2022. And with robotic process automation (RPA) booming, a Swedish bank explains the benefits. Read the issue now.

