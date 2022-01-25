CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Why watching your remote workers doesn’t work
In this week’s Computer Weekly, the surge in home working led many firms to mandate use of surveillance software – we look at why it hasn’t worked. It’s an important year for public sector IT – we examine the trends for 2022. And with robotic process automation (RPA) booming, a Swedish bank explains the benefits. Read the issue now.
Digital surveillance of remote workers may increase enterprise risk
From productivity tools to security threats, we explore how digital surveillance is forcing remote workers towards shadow IT
Socitm outlines public sector digital trends for 2022
Report identifies the key areas of focus for technology decision-makers in government in the months ahead, across areas from cyber and data to digital identity and 5G
Ikano Bank’s team of robots exceeds 2021 targets
How the Swedish bank’s robotic automation project reached its time-saving target with time to spare, automating 168 processes, creating an in-house RPA team and embedding automation in every department’s thinking