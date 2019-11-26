CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Why thousands of IT contractors face ‘life-changing’ tax bills

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we investigate HMRC’s loan charge policy, a retrospective tax grab that has left thousands of IT contractors facing financial ruin. We compare the cloud storage offerings from AWS, Microsoft and Google. And we find out how retailers are turning to tech to deal with a new generation of shoppers. Read the issue now.