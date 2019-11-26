CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Why thousands of IT contractors face ‘life-changing’ tax bills
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we investigate HMRC’s loan charge policy, a retrospective tax grab that has left thousands of IT contractors facing financial ruin. We compare the cloud storage offerings from AWS, Microsoft and Google. And we find out how retailers are turning to tech to deal with a new generation of shoppers. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Loan charge under review: The 20-year retroactive tax policy pushing IT contractors to the brink
Thousands of IT contractors are at risk of financial ruin as HMRC pursues them for tax it claims they owe on work they did up to two decades ago and were reimbursed for via loan remuneration schemes. Computer Weekly investigates
-
Key differences between cloud storage offerings
Cloud storage offerings are often largely similar. We run through the key areas where they can differ, such as location, range of services and data protection
-
How retailers are using social to reach Gen Z and beyond
The younger generation of shoppers are all using social media, so how are retailers using influencers to reach these potential customers and their spending power?