CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Where next for Windows?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, Windows is still the most-used operating system in enterprises – we look at where Microsoft aims to take it next. We examine some of the key questions for CIOs for their 2021 IT strategy. And we analyse the best practice in preventing distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Microsoft Windows’ future is all about users
We look at how Microsoft is evolving the Windows desktop operating system platform and providing developer flexibility
Three options for next year’s IT strategy
CIOs are under pressure to reduce costs, but they also need to modernise applications and help their businesses return to profitability
DDoS mitigation strategies needed to maintain availability during pandemic
The growing prevalence of DDoS attacks combined with the increased reliance on internet connectivity during the pandemic means enterprises can no longer afford to ignore the threat of DDoS attacks. Computer Weekly explores organisations’ perceptions of the risks and best practice for mitigation