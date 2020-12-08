CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

8 December 2020

Where next for Windows?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, Windows is still the most-used operating system in enterprises – we look at where Microsoft aims to take it next. We examine some of the key questions for CIOs for their 2021 IT strategy. And we analyse the best practice in preventing distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

