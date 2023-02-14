CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Where next for NHS IT?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, as NHS Digital is folded into NHS England, we consider what the merger could mean for the future of NHS IT. We find out how data science and analytics has become an increasingly important function for the John Lewis Partnership. And we examine the importance of building empathy into metaverse applications. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Goodbye NHS Digital – a new era of NHS technology is upon us
As NHS Digital is officially merged into NHS England, Computer Weekly takes a look at the history of the organisation and what the merger could mean for the future of NHS IT
CDO interview: Barry Panayi, chief data and insight officer, John Lewis Partnership
Data science and analytics is an increasingly important function across the John Lewis Partnership, covering its retail, grocery and financial services brands