CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
How NHS Digital is helping support the coronavirus crisis
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to NHS Digital about how technology is supporting the health service’s response to the coronavirus crisis. We examine the challenges of running a successful security operations centre. And we look at the emerging datacentre architecture based on composable infrastructure. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
CIO interview: Sarah Wilkinson, NHS Digital
NHS Digital has been racing to ensure the systems and protocols are in place to prepare the health service for the coronavirus. We speak to its CEO about the preparations
-
Inside the SOC: the nerve centre of security operations
Security operations centres are the bedrock of any cyber defence strategy, but operating one is increasingly challenging, with mounting workloads and a shortage of skilled personnel
-
How AI and data analytics are driving composable infrastructure adoption in datacentres
As enterprises continue to grapple with how to make sense of their big data stores, organisations are having to rethink how they kit out their datacentres, with composable infrastructure leading the way