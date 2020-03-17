CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
17 March 2020

How NHS Digital is helping support the coronavirus crisis

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to NHS Digital about how technology is supporting the health service’s response to the coronavirus crisis. We examine the challenges of running a successful security operations centre. And we look at the emerging datacentre architecture based on composable infrastructure. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All