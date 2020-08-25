CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
When algorithms don’t play fair
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we report on the auditing of algorithms to countervail bias. We examine what CISOs can learn from Covid-19. And in our buyer’s guide to modern software development, we assess how competent artificial intelligence is at building applications that deliver the best possible customer experience. Read the issue now.
Loan charge MPs urge chancellor to get HMRC to soften contractor settlements
Co-chairs of Loan Charge All Party Parliamentary Group write to Rishi Sunak to seek a fairer deal for contractors caught by HMRC’s disguised remuneration policy
How to keep IT staff safe when they are needed on-site
One of the challenges for IT departments during the coronavirus pandemic is that staff sometimes need to come into the office, which poses health risks
The Security Interviews: What CISOs can learn from Covid-19
Mike Lloyd, CTO at Redseal, holds 21 cyber security patents and a PhD in stochastic epidemic modelling from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, so is probably the man to talk to when it comes to cyber security in the world of Covid-19