CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Unlocking value in the railway network’s data
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how the rail industry is working to improve its use of data to deliver better services to passengers. Is flash the saviour of the storage universe? Our buyer’s guide assesses the choices for IT managers. And we examine the failure of the government’s Covid-19 contact-tracing app. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
CIO interview: Simon Moorhead of the Rail Delivery Group discusses integration
Train services across the UK are fragmented, with data and systems in silos, which makes it hard to provide a seamless experience for rail users
-
Flash storage tiers: Performance, cost and use cases
We look at performance, cost and potential use cases for the key flash storage types available, such as Nand flash, 3D Xpoint and Intel Optane, plus SAS, SATA and NVMe connectivity
-
iPhone issues see UK government dump centralised model for Covid-19 contact-tracing app
Department for Health makes U-turn on contact-tracing app after trial finds distances are not measured well enough, with particular detection problems for app users with Apple iPhones