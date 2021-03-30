CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
30 March 2021

The ticking timebomb of IR35

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we reveal that IT contractors are seeking a multimillion-pound payout after confusion over the forthcoming IR35 tax reforms. Many firms are building data lakes to improve their analytics – we examine the storage implications. And we talk to the CIO at the London School of Economics. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All