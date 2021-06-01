CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

1 June 2021

The technology that enabled Covid-19 genome sequencing success

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the scientists behind the UK’s gene sequencing work during the coronavirus pandemic to find out how cloud and data analytics enabled their success. It’s three years since GDPR entered into law – we assess its progress. And we examine low-code software development for a small business. Read the issue now.

