CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

The technology that enabled Covid-19 genome sequencing success
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the scientists behind the UK’s gene sequencing work during the coronavirus pandemic to find out how cloud and data analytics enabled their success. It’s three years since GDPR entered into law – we assess its progress. And we examine low-code software development for a small business. Read the issue now.
How the Covid-19 Genomics UK Consortium sequenced Sars-Cov-2
Consortium of universities and other institutions has harnessed datasets, analytics and cloud computing to sequence Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, in a blisteringly short time
Industry reflects on three years of GDPR
Looking back on 12 tumultuous months, we assess how GDPR has weathered the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit, and consider what the coming year may hold for data protection
Running a bees and spirits business on low-code
We look at how a small honey and gin producer has adapted and grown its business without requiring external software development expertise
