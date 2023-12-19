CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

19 December 2023

The ransomware threat to UK critical infrastructure

In this week’s Computer Weekly, a parliamentary report warns that a lack of ransomware preparedness at the highest levels of government is leaving UK critical national infrastructure dangerously exposed – we analyse the risks. We examine how AI tools are helping to enhance cloud security. And the CTO at jewellery retailer Pandora discusses organisational change in IT. Read the issue now.

