CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
The ransomware threat to UK critical infrastructure
In this week’s Computer Weekly, a parliamentary report warns that a lack of ransomware preparedness at the highest levels of government is leaving UK critical national infrastructure dangerously exposed – we analyse the risks. We examine how AI tools are helping to enhance cloud security. And the CTO at jewellery retailer Pandora discusses organisational change in IT. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Critical UK infrastructure a ‘hostage of fortune’ to ransomware
A lack of ransomware planning and preparedness at the highest levels of government is leaving UK operators or critical national infrastructure dangerously exposed, according to a Joint Committee report
-
Automated cloud IR: Empowering cyber with AI-powered playbooks
As cyber threats increasingly target cloud infrastructure, demand for robust and reliable incident response measures is through the roof. Find out why you might want to consider bringing artificial intelligence into play