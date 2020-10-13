CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
The future of storage
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine emerging technologies in storage such as helium disks and DNA. Ransomware is becoming more sophisticated and the attackers more tactical. And as the EU’s top court challenges the UK over surveillance, we ask what this means for data privacy after Brexit. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
A peek into the future of storage
Flash-based storage is here to stay and will continue to be enhanced, even as helium and DNA are being primed for use in the distant future
Double extortion ransomware attacks and how to stop them
As ransomware attacks increase, hackers are diversifying their tactics to get victims to hand over larger sums of money. We investigate the rise of double extortion attacks
EU’s top court questions legality of UK phone and internet data surveillance
European Court of Justice rules that the UK and EU member states must comply with EU privacy laws when harvesting people’s sensitive communications data from telecoms and internet companies