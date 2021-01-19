CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
The UK’s struggle with digital schooling
In this week's Computer Weekly, the UK government's sudden decision to close schools left many unable to provide children with online schooling - we examine the home learning challenges. Cyber security experts give us their forecasts for 2021. And we find out how technology supports the work of the Guide Dogs charity.
The UK government’s sudden decision to close schools left many either unprepared or unable to provide children with online schooling, so what does home learning currently look like for children across the UK?
Security Long Reads: Cyber insiders reveal what’s to come in 2021
In this long read, we gather together the thoughts of cyber security insiders from across the industry to get their take on what will happen in 2021
Guide Dogs data strategy navigates path to organisational view
Guide Dogs CIO Gerard McGovern is mapping out a data strategy that is aimed at taking the charity from an individual to an organisational view of data