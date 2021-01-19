CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
19 January 2021

The UK’s struggle with digital schooling

In this week’s Computer Weekly, the UK government’s sudden decision to close schools left many unable to provide children with online schooling - we examine the home learning challenges. Cyber security experts give us their forecasts for 2021. And we find out how technology supports the work of the Guide Dogs charity. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All