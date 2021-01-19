CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

The UK’s struggle with digital schooling by Clare McDonald The UK government’s sudden decision to close schools left many either unprepared or unable to provide children with online schooling, so what does home learning currently look like for children across the UK?

Security Long Reads: Cyber insiders reveal what’s to come in 2021 by Alex Scroxton In this long read, we gather together the thoughts of cyber security insiders from across the industry to get their take on what will happen in 2021