CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

The UK's $500m space technology gamble
In this week’s Computer Weekly we ask why the UK government is spending $500m on a bankrupt satellite technology company. After a European court quashes the EU-US data sharing agreement, we examine the implications for a UK-EU data protection deal after Brexit. And how have small cloud suppliers coped in the pandemic? Read the issue now.
UK government ignored civil service warning of no benefit in acquisition of OneWeb
Civil service revealed to have taken the rare step of alerting government that $500m investment in troubled satellite company would bring no discernible benefit
Post-Privacy Shield, what chance for a Brexit data adequacy deal?
The striking down of Privacy Shield has been hailed as a victory for digital rights and privacy campaign groups, but it will have consequences that go beyond transatlantic data transfers
David vs Goliath: How the smaller cloud firms have weathered the Covid-19 storm
The toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the hyperscale cloud community is well documented, but how have smaller providers fared in the face of soaring demand for their services?