CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Salad as a service: How tech could revolutionise farming
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how new technologies are supporting the rise of vertical farming, and could revolutionise food supply chains. We examine one of the biggest trends in the cloud – serverless computing. And Brexit has not yet ended the debate about UK-EU data protection. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
‘Salad as a service’: retailers’ interest in vertical farming grows
Retailers are waking up to the potential of vertical farming, with technology-enabled agriculture a core part of supply chain bosses’ and food buyers’ plans
Serverless: Weighing up the pros and cons for enterprises
The concept of serverless computing has been gaining traction within enterprises for several years now, but what is it and how do CIOs know if it is the right fit for their applications?
Brexit deal grants UK temporary data adequacy
The EU-UK Brexit deal has granted the UK temporary data adequacy to allow for the continued flow of data across borders, but the agreement has divided data protection experts