CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Tech companies warn EU over encryption plans
In this week’s Computer Weekly, tech companies are calling on the European Commission to rethink plans to weaken internet encryption – we explore the issues. We talk to credit rating agency Moody’s about why it thinks now is the time to start investing in quantum computing. And we examine how a different approach to recruitment could ease the datacentre sector skills gap. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Chat control: Tech companies warn ministers over EU encryption plans
Tech companies have written to EU ministers to urge them to back the European Parliament, rather than the European Commission, over proposed regulations to police child abuse
Executive interview: Sergio Gago, Moody’s
Why should companies invest in quantum computing? We speak to Sergio Gago, managing director for artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum at Moody’s