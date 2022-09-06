CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Out with the old at Asda
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to Asda’s CIO, Carl Dawson, about the supermarket’s cloud-oriented renovation of its technology stack. We narrate the security woes at Twitter. And we examine best practices for data backup. Read the issue now.
Alleged Twitter security failings spell trouble ahead
Twitter’s former security head, Peiter Zatko, has alleged a number of serious cyber failures at the social media platform, raising the spectre of investigations and sanctions
Quantum computing: Industrial opportunities
Mainstream quantum computing may be years away, but some companies are finding ways to pilot the technology now, to see if it can deliver tangible business benefits
CIO interview: Carl Dawson, CIO, Asda
As the IT handover from Walmart looms, Asda CIO Carl Dawson explains how the business is renewing all of its technology, putting the retailer in the rare position of being able to start from scratch