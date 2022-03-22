CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
One year on from IR35 reforms – why IT skills are harder to find
In this week’s Computer Weekly, a year after IR35 tax reforms were introduced, we assess the impact on the UK’s IT talent pool – and it’s not looking good. We examine the rise of industry clouds, and how they are changing the market. And we find out how London councils plan to work together on data and innovation. Read the issue now.
IR35 private sector reforms one year on: Assessing the impact on the UK’s tech talent pool
With the first anniversary of the IR35 reforms taking effect in the private sector fast approaching, IT contractors set out how the changes have affected their ability to find work in the UK
Cloud ERP: Rise of the industry cloud
There is a new variable in the build or buy debate, and it’s all about the way cloud-based services connect internal and external business processes
Interview: Eddie Copeland, director, London Office of Technology and Innovation
The leader of the London Office of Technology and Innovation discusses local government’s response to the pandemic and its priorities for collaborative work around data and innovation in 2022
