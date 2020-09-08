CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
NHS whistleblowers at risk due to poor IT policies
In this week’s Computer Weekly, our investigation into NHS practices shows how poor IT policies are putting whistleblowers at risk. Our buyer’s guide examines the networking implications of the surge in remote working. And we assess how well the public cloud giants responded to the demands of the coronavirus pandemic. Read the issue now.
NHS whistleblowers’ anonymity at mercy of inadequate trust IT policies and processes
They were clapped in the streets for their bravery at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, but some NHS staff who raise workplace concerns are suffering abuse as a result
Coronavirus: Weighing up the responses of the public cloud giants to Covid-19
The Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic had a huge impact on the demand for cloud services from enterprises worldwide, but how have the cloud giants fared behind the scenes?
Vodafone builds smart enterprise on SAP S/4 Hana
Holger Grewe, group head of corporate transformation, and Ignacio Garcia, CIO corporate systems, at Vodafone, convey how SAP S/4 Hana has been purposely implemented as part of an ongoing smart enterprise transformation
