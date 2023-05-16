CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Microsoft and Google go into battle for enterprise AI
In this week’s Computer Weekly, as developments in generative AI accelerate, Microsoft and Google have each unveiled their plans around enterprise applications. Nobody doubts the importance of digital transformation – but experts say it won’t work without cultural change as well. And we examine the emerging practice of FinOps as part of cloud automation projects. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Bing AI push rings in price change
Microsoft’s large investment in OpenAI has seen an expansion of AI in Bing. This appears to be reflected in new Bing API licensing
-
Culture eats technology in digital transformation
Digital transformation without culture change is an empty phrase, but get the balance right and you can reap rewards