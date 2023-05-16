CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

16 May 2023

Microsoft and Google go into battle for enterprise AI

In this week’s Computer Weekly, as developments in generative AI accelerate, Microsoft and Google have each unveiled their plans around enterprise applications. Nobody doubts the importance of digital transformation – but experts say it won’t work without cultural change as well. And we examine the emerging practice of FinOps as part of cloud automation projects. Read the issue now.

