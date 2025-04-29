CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

29 April 2025

Making divorce digital

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the CEO of the National Family Mediation charity about its tech overhaul and how divorce is going digital. The government’s One Login digital identity system is under scrutiny over security problems – we examine the issues. And we explain what’s happening in the UK competition watchdog’s investigation into AWS and Microsoft cloud services. Read the issue now.

