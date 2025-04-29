CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Making divorce digital
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the CEO of the National Family Mediation charity about its tech overhaul and how divorce is going digital. The government’s One Login digital identity system is under scrutiny over security problems – we examine the issues. And we explain what’s happening in the UK competition watchdog’s investigation into AWS and Microsoft cloud services. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Interview: Sarah Hawkins, CEO, National Family Mediation
The CEO of the not-for-profit talks to Computer Weekly about how the organisation has finally automated referrals, after years of being told it was impossible, and launching its own mediation app
-
Government faces claims of serious security and data protection problems in One Login digital ID
The Government Digital Service was warned about serious cyber security and data protection problems in its flagship digital identity system, with insider claims that the data of three million users may still be at risk